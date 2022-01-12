Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, AuKing Mining, PVW Resources and Radiopharm Theranostics

Sydney, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF)’s non-executive director Colin Belshaw has resigned to lead the company’s in-house technical advisory panel. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has appointed Chris Bittar as its new exploration manager, shoring up the company’s project management expertise in preparation for further development of the Koongie Park Project. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) traded higher following further success during a follow-up field program at the Tanami rare earth element (REE) and gold camp in Western Australia. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) is a suitable investment for institutional and high-risk-tolerant retail investors given the unique high risk-reward opportunity, according to Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has hit the ground running in 2022 with diamond drilling campaigns underway at three priority targets within the Gordons Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has made strong operational progress via its subsidiary Wiluna Fe Pty Ltd at the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has secured an extended agreement with major supply partner Norske Skoge Boyer until December 2024, covering up to and above 25,500 tonnes of high-quality paper kaolin over the next three years. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) said its completed archetype model building demonstrated how its product could achieve a net-zero or near-zero energy-use building. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has received a cash refund of A$1.292 million under the Australian Federal Government’s Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has started Phase 2 exploration at the early-stage Valle del Tigre Project (VdT) in the highly prospective Cordillera del Condor mineral belt of southeast Ecuador. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has resumed drilling development activities at its Korhaan Project in South Africa after drill rigs B21 and B16, together with operational crews, returned to site. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR)’s subsidiary has become a team member of the Critical Materials Institute (CMI), a consortium backed by the United States Department of Energy. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX:GEV) has hit the ground running in the new year with the 2022 development program underway for its 2.8 GW green hydrogen export project on the Tiwi Islands, Northern Territory, Australia. Click here

Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP) has entered the new year with strong momentum, netting $27 million in sale orders for the first half of financial year 2022, 33% higher than the same period last year. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has begun the process of divesting its Western Australian Greenbushes and Pilgangoora hard rock lithium assets into a subsidiary over the next six months, which will then seek to list on the ASX. Click here

