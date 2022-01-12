Pulmonary Edema Fluid Buildup Causes – AirPhysio OPEP Lung Device Video Launched

Tweed Heads, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The channel is dedicated to educating the audience on why they might have lung-related problems. The latest video highlights pulmonary edema causes and symptoms, and showcases effective ways to manage the condition.



For more information, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWs1ZHW8aJE

The new video highlights that pulmonary edema is usually caused by cardiac issues. However, it can also arise due to pneumonia and exposure to chemicals.

In a healthy body, the lungs will absorb oxygen from the air and transfer it to the bloodstream. However, for those who have respiratory issues that cause fluid to fill their lungs, oxygen can’t be delivered as effectively.

Anyone suffering from pulmonary edema is encouraged to seek immediate medical attention because it can be serious. Life Wellness Healthcare covers the issues that can arise in detail.

A variety of treatment methods are available for the condition, depending on its cause. However, an effective way to manage symptoms and improve breathing is through the use of the AirPhysio OPEP device.

This Australian-made product is stocked on the Life Wellness Healthcare store and is available all across America. The product is suitable for 99% of those with respiratory difficulties, and is lightweight enough to carry anywhere.

The award-winning device has been featured on several publications and platforms for its effectiveness in managing asthma, COPD, and other lung-related conditions. Several of the videos from Life Wellness Healthcare cover this product and discuss the impact it can have for customers.

Further details on the YouTube channel are accessible at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVUIS5BM76uLxH2MrYln1A

The AirPhysio product only requires a few minutes’ use each day to improve breathing and strengthen the lungs. Customers are advised to inhale deeply, then exhale through the device to begin the vibration. This then stimulates the body’s natural mucus-clearing process and cleans the airway.

A recent customer said: “Having only used the AirPhysio for a couple of weeks, I can already feel a difference. I am very satisfied with this product, as I can breathe better and that makes me feel better overall.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device-search

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/