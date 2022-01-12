New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technological Advancements Transforming Indoor Air Purification" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218441/?utm_source=GNW





Fabric-based filters, ultraviolet (UV) light, and ionized air are widely used filtration technologies for indoor air purification.Traditional air filtration units primarily rely on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.



In the coming years, newer technologies such as UV-based disinfection and bipolar ionization that can neutralize all indoor air pollutants are expected to become more prominent in the indoor air purification industry. The industry’s need of the hour is the development of cost-effective and efficient air purification systems capable of eliminating all types of indoor air pollutants. The industry constantly researches ways to improve air purifiers’ cost-effectiveness, maintenance requirements, and neutralization capability. Prominent research trends include identifying new catalysts for cost-effective fabrication and energy-efficient operations, bio-based air purification designs to treat a wide range of pollutants, and nanostructured catalysts for higher air purification efficiency.This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the following:

• Overview of indoor air purification technologies

• Key trends, innovations, emerging technologies, and research and development activities

• Patent landscape/Intellectual property analysis

• Growth drivers for indoor air purification adoption

• Growth restraints for indoor air purification adoption

• Prominent industry stakeholders and notable initiatives promoting indoor air purification

