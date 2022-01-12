New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovations in Wastewater Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218434/?utm_source=GNW





As wastewater treatment prevents contamination of valuable water sources and tertiary treatments allow reuse of water, wastewater treatment is one of the most powerful tools to address the water scarcity challenges anticipated during the next 10 years.This study explores the sustainable innovations in wastewater management that aim to improve the efficiency, economics, and water quality after treatment for the industrial and public infrastructure sectors.



It describes the major treatment technologies and reviews their potential for use in the future wastewater treatment industry.Moreover, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in technology development and the innovative approaches they are taking.



It also features the global patent landscape for wastewater treatment technologies, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions that demonstrate the most activity. The study covers the following topics:Identification of wastewater technology applications Identification of major wastewater treatment technologies experiencing improvements, owing to sustainable innovationKey stakeholders in the wastewater treatment industryPatent landscape of sustainable technologies in wastewater managementGrowth opportunities for the adoption of wastewater technology

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218434/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________