Rise of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Cognitive Automation

New York, Jan. 12, 2022





RPA automates repetitive, labor-intensive, and time-consuming tasks, minimizing or eliminating human involvement to drive faster and more efficient processes.RPA has demonstrated its advantages in simple, non-decision-making processes.



Industries are now considering cognitive automation, or cognitive RPA, to automate more complex functions.With technologies such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing, cognitive RPA can become a crucial component in an organization’s digitalization strategy.



While technological advancements in RPA systems have spurred the development of knowledge-based automation, true cognitive RPA is still nascent. Almost all major RPA deployments have no actual decision-making capabilities.This This research service provides an overview of current and emerging RPA trends, applications, and challenges. The study also covers the following:

• RPA and cognitive automation/RPA

• Challenges in RPA implementation

• Trends in RPA

• Significance of RPA in the insurance industry

• Notable companies delivering RPA solutions

• Growth opportunities for RPA vendors

