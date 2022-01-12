West Mining Discovers New Copper Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) has now received final assay results for 6 diamond drill holes completed in the initial drilling campaign on the Starlight Trend on their 100% owned Daylight Property in southeastern British Columbia.



Of the 6 holes drilled at Starlight; observed alteration, stockworking and mineralization increased with stepout holes to the southeast. The farthest southeast holes, as well as intersecting the targeted vein/stockwork zone where native gold was identified in the hangingwall vein, also discovered a new and significant zone of copper-gold mineralization below the known stockwork zone.

DL21-14 returned 53.31 metres averaging 0.51% copper equivalent (“CuEq")*

DL21-13 returned 10.15 metres averaging 0.41% CuEq*

As drill holes DL21-13 and DL21-14 are the farthest southeast on a northwest striking, steeply southwest dipping structure, the system is clearly open to the southeast where a strong magnetic low feature trends along strike for an additional 2,000 metres. Holes DL21-09 and DL21-10 were located 130 metres to the northwest and holes DL21-11 and DL21-12 were an additional 80 metres further northwest.

The Starlight Trend, identified as a wide shear structure represented by a strong magnetic low feature, is located on the western side of the Daylight Property. The successful drill program tested the northwesternmost 210 metres of the historic gold zone which is exposed at surface and in numerous small-scale underground mine workings over a strike length of 2,000 metres. The Starlight veins+sulphide zone averages 25 metres true width with large discrete outlier quartz veins also exhibiting strong silica-sulphide mineralization.



All six drill holes intersected the Starlight vein itself, with gold assays in the vein ranging from 1.13 g/t in hole DL21-11 to 42.61 g/t in DL21-13. This hanging wall vein has an average true width of 0.75 metres.

Drill holes DL21-13 and 14 were drilled from the same collar location toward the southeast at -45o and -75o dips. Both holes intercepted the 20 to 25 metre true width zone containing quartz veining, abundant pyrite and chalcopyrite, along with minor sphalerite and occasional native gold grains. Above the veinlet zone, in the top 65 metres of the drill holes, are 10-15 metre wide moderately quartz-carbonate stockworked zones with discrete larger quartz-carbonate veins ranging from 0.52 to 1.9 metres width containing pyrite and minor chalcopyrite.

TABLE 1 – SIGNFICANT DIAMOND DRILL RESULTS – STARLIGHT TREND

HOLE # EASTING NORTHING FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Eq* (%) DL21-09 477360 5475430 49.75 50.15 0.40 0.99 0.6 DL21-09 83.94 84.99 1.05 2.99 2.2 DL21-09 87.60 88.35 0.75 5.78 6.7 DL21-10 477360 5475430 109.45 110.40 0.95 3.47 3.7 DL21-11 477285 5475485 41.10 42.10 1.00 1.13 0.4 DL21-12 477285 5475485 105.40 106.30 0.90 1.57 2.4 DL21-13 477472 5475343 30.33 31.00 0.67 6.36 3.1 DL21-13 33.83 34.70 0.87 1.08 1.2 DL21-13 45.30 45.80 0.50 42.61 7.2 DL21-13 64.70 65.70 1.00 1.66 0.8 DL21-13 65.70 75.85 10.15 0.41* DL21-14 477472 5475343 39.42 40.16 0.74 3.55 2.8 DL21-14 40.66 41.16 0.50 6.02 1.3 DL21-14 68.94 122.25 53.31 0.51*

(*CuEq based on: Au US$58.8/gram, Cu US$4.46/lb, Ag US$0.75/gram, 1 tonne = 2,205 grams, 1% = 22 lbs.)

Note: Vein widths reported approximate true widths. The true widths of the CuEq* zones listed in the above table are not known as additional drilling is required to determine the zone width.

“The discovery of a new broad zone of significant copper-gold mineralization in the footwall is tremendously exciting for the Company and endorses the robust potential of the overall Kena project”, states Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining Corp. “We are also very excited with the results of the drilling along the Starlight Trend which delivered extremely encouraging numbers. Furthermore, the host structure stretches for 2 kilometres along strike, with the current program having only tested a fraction of this open ended and continuing system”.

The Daylight Property, hosting the Great Western Zone (see News Release dated October 12, 2021) and the Starlight Trend is part of West’s 9,000 hectare 100% owned Kena Project, consisting of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt. Gold, silver and copper mineralization relate to orogenic gold introduction and concentration within a several kilometre long foliated, altered, zoned, porphyry and vein/shear system. A recent gold resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021) detailed an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). The Daylight Property is located in a mining friendly jurisdiction and in an extremely favourable geological setting within the Golden Arc area of southeastern British Columbia.

The Starlight Trend hosts the historic, early 1900s, small scale, past producing Starlight, Victoria and Daylight Mines:

Starlight* (BC Minfile# 082FSW174) produced 21 tonnes grading 27.8 g/t gold, 139.5 g/t silver and 0.4% copper;

Daylight* (BC Minfile# 082FSW175) produced 327 tonnes grading 27.0 g/t gold, 15.0 g/t silver, plus minor lead and zinc;

Victoria* (BC Minfile# 082FSW173) produced 3,255 tonnes grading 1.16 g/t gold, 28.9 g/t silver and 2.6% copper.



*Note: These historic values cannot be relied upon, however the locations of the old mine workings have been verified by West Mining Corp. geologists and were used to assist with planning for the current exploration program.

Prior diamond drilling in 2002 and 2017, consisting of 6 short holes at Starlight also intercepted the Starlight vein, returning values ranging from 1.88 g/t gold over 0.58 metres to 30.37 g/t gold over 0.28 metres and 10.96 g/t gold over 2.0 metres (BC ARIS #27240 and #37536).

Additional drilling in planned to the southeast along the Starlight Trend, to follow the Starlight vein and the newly discovered, significant footwall structure containing broad widths of copper-gold porphyry-style mineralization.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

One each of blank, field duplicate and standard is inserted into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Core samples are split, bagged, zip-tied and trucked to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Limited (“BV Labs”) in Burnaby, British Columbia for analyses. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Samples are analyzed at BV Labs facilities for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and 48 additional elements were analyzed using a multi-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish. Samples with visible native gold mineralization are analysed for gold by metallic screening plus a duplicate fire assay of the fine fraction.

BV Labs are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by BV Labs prior to release.

The QA/QC results confirm analytical accuracy and precision.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8,000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. Two styles of gold, silver and copper mineralization occur on the property: 1 - broad zones of porphyry style mineralization and 2 – high-grade shear/vein structures within the broader zones. These mineralization styles are the key target for the 2021 drilling at Daylight and were intercepted in all drill holes to date.

A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena outlined 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred, in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones (S. Bird, 2021; Technical Report on the Kena Project).

The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

