Insights on the Pigeon Pea Global Market to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pigeon Pea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pigeon peas market reached a volume of 11.6 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the global pigeon pea market is expected to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



A tropical plant of the pea family, pigeon peas are generally grown as a food crop. They have a high nutritional value which makes them an ideal supplement to the diets that are protein-deficient. They not only offer nutritional benefits but also help to tackle health related issues such as cough, acidity, stomach pain, poisoning, piles and swelling of internal organs. Widely used in animal feed, fuel wood, rearing lac insects, green manuring, soil conservation and windbreaks, pigeon peas have now become an extremely important crop as they are cultivated in virtually every tropical country of the world. Furthermore, the perennial nature of pigeon peas allows farmers to take multiple harvests. The resulting surplus can be traded in both local and international markets. Factors such as population growth, improving living standards and growing health awareness among the consumers are currently influencing the demand for pigeon peas in the global market.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of major geographies. Currently, India represents the largest producer of pigeon peas accounting for around 70% of the total global production. India is followed by Myanmar, Malawi, Kenya and Tanzania. The report has also analysed the top exporting and importing countries in the global pigeon pea market. Myanmar represents the biggest exporter of pigeon peas accounting for nearly 90% of the total global export volumes. Myanmar is followed by Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, France, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Peru, India and Malawi. Among the top importing countries, India represents the biggest importer of pigeon peas accounting for more than 95% of the total global import volumes. India is followed by Zimbabwe, the United States, Peru, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Canada.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the pigeon pea industry and provides an in-depth analysis of the market, industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the pigeon peas industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pigeon peas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global pigeon peas market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pigeon peas market?

What are the price trends of pigeon peas?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the pigeon peas industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the pigeon peas industry?

What is the structure of the pigeon peas industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the pigeon peas industry?

What are the profit margins in the pigeon peas industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

How pigeon pea is processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a pigeon peas processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for pigeon peas?

What are the transportation requirements for pigeon peas?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a pigeon peas processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a pigeon peas processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pigeon Peas Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 Imports and Exports

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Input Suppliers

5.9.2 Farmers

5.9.3 Collectors

5.9.4 Processors

5.9.5 Distributors

5.9.6 Exporters

5.9.7 Retailers

5.9.8 End-Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Competitive Structure



8 Pigeon Pea Processing

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyzxnk