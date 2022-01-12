New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Protein Alternatives for Dairy Industry: Technology Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218428/?utm_source=GNW





Traditional animal farming methods and exploitation have created significant environmental damages. Therefore, current dairy manufacturing processes need to be optimized and require fewer resources, less space, and less energy, while generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions.



Some organizations are deploying new technologies that have less environmental impact but strengthen the sustainability credentials of their dairy products.As a result of a growing number of health-conscious European consumers reducing their animal-protein consumption and the significant rise in the number of vegans and flexitarians, the region’s interest in alternative protein sources is rising.



North America is perceived as the most dynamic region in terms of technological advancements, the presence of a significant vegan population, and capital investments that drive growth opportunities for emerging alternative proteins in this region. The Asian population consumes plant-based protein products, such as tofu and soymilk, in their diet due to cultural and religious reasons. Differences among Asia-Pacific countries, in terms of economic and technological developments and the different regulatory frameworks in place, may affect the growth and adoption of protein alternatives to dairy products in this region. This research service focuses on providing a snapshot of current and emerging protein sources to develop dairy products. New technologies that can counterbalance downsides, such as nutritional deficiencies or off flavors are being developed. Microbial proteins from fungi, yeast, or bacteria are found to achieve almost the same texture as cheese. Human-cell-based milk is also gaining traction due to its bioidentical composition to that of human breast milk. This research focuses on the following alternative protein sources used in the development of dairy product alternatives for animal protein-based milk, cheese, butter, and yogurt. Key Questions this Research will Answer:

•What are the key challenges in meeting the requirement for alternative protein sources?

•What are the emerging plant-based protein sources and technologies that can help in development and commercialization?

•What are the factors driving research efforts and innovations regarding emerging protein sources in the dairy industry?

•What are the growth opportunities that emerging protein alternative sources in the dairy industry present?

