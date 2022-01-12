Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2021: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 and CAGR Projections Through 2026

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutraceutical market should grow from $289.8 billion in 2021 to $438.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The functional beverages as a product of the nutraceutical market should grow from $104.3 billion in 2021 to $162.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The functional food as a product of the nutraceutical market should grow from $94.2 billion in 2021 to $144.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report provides market insights into the global market for nutraceuticals, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market.

The global nutraceutical market has expanded rapidly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. Rising health concerns, an aging population and rising per capita income in developing nations such as China, India and Brazil are driving the industry.

The worldwide nutraceutical market is confronted with a number of obstacles, including high nutraceutical product pricing and a lack of awareness regarding nutraceuticals. There are numerous potential chances to enter the global nutraceutical business due to its exponential growth. There is also room for contract makers of nutraceutical products to optimize product manufacturing and delivery time.

Furthermore, increased industry regulation globally, new product launches, and an increase in acquisitions are boosting global nutraceutical market growth.

Increasing consumer demand for nutraceutical products is also helping market players to position themselves globally by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Currently, changes due to technology and innovation allow manufacturers to produce nutraceuticals and functional foods targeted for both specific and general health issues.

Regulatory authorities in different countries are taking the initiative to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy nutraceuticals. This report is designed to cover aspects of nutraceutical types, demand trends and market opportunities. It also examines the overall global nutraceutical market and the market penetration of nutraceuticals in different regions and countries.

The Report Includes

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the market potential for nutraceutical market based on key product segments (such as functional foods, functional beverages, and dietary supplements), ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region

Information on recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market and discussion on regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market

Coverage of international nutraceutical regulations; details of notification and registration-based systems for nutraceutical product such as Codex Alimentarius (food code), and FOSHU labelling regulation; and information on the international alliance of dietary food supplement associations

Profiles of major market players and their core competencies in the nutraceutical market including Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BASF, Cargill Inc., Nestle, Omega Protein Corp. (OPC), Pharma Marine, Zymes

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Nutraceutical Packaging Trends

United States

European Union

China

South America

India

Japan

Chapter 3 Overview of the Global Nutraceutical Industry

Introduction

Emerging Needs for Nutraceutical Products

Nutraceutical Classification Based on Various Parameters

Nutraceutical Industry Overview

Research Needs of Nutraceutical Industry

Rising Doubts about Benefits of Nutraceutical Products

Market Strategies

Increasingly Aging Populations

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication

Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficacy

Presence of Fewer Contract Manufacturers in the Industry

Key Players Investing in New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Drivers for Functional Foods

Consumer Concern for Well-Being

Functional Food Acceptability

Taste Drives the Functional Food Market

Product Innovation

Product Innovation and Health Claims

Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market

Barriers to Nutraceuticals

Consumer Attitudes Toward Nutraceutical Products

Finding Perfect Raw Ingredients

Stiff Competition in the Market

Stringent International Legislations

Consumer Perception

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Future Consumers

Holistic Care

Information, Safety and Effectiveness

Global Supply Chains

Ripe For Innovation

Supporting the Health and Wellness of Future Global Consumers

Marketing and Business Strategies in the Global Nutraceutical Market

Aging Population and Impact on Sales

Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue

Chapter 6 International Regulations for Nutraceutical Products

Overview of International Nutraceutical Regulations

Notification and Registration-Based Systems for Nutraceutical Products

Codex Alimentarius (Food Code)

FOSHU Labeling Regulation

International Alliance of Dietary Food Supplement Associations

Notification-Based System

Registration-Based System

Notification and Registration-Based System Status in Various Regions

International Regulation of Claims Pertaining to Nutraceuticals

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

Functional Food

Confectionery

Bakery

Snacks

Non-Drinkable Dairy

Meat

Grain and Flour

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Non-Carbonated Drinks

Dairy Drinkable

Frozen Juices

Tea and Coffee

Others Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Ingredients

Vitamins and Minerals

Probiotics

Fiber

Whole Grains

High-Fiber Food

Beta-Glucan

Omega-3

Protein and Peptides

Protein Types

Soy Protein

Whey

Amino Acids

Phytochemicals

Plant Sterols

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Sports and Energy

General Wellness

Weight Management

Functional Breakfast

Satiety Products

Heart Health

GI and Digestive Health

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Type 2 Diabetes

Memory and Mental Health

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Direct Selling

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Nutraceutical Market by Country

Market Estimation by Segment

Chapter 12 Market Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis of Nutraceutical Market

Chapter 13 Supply and Value Chain Analysis

Role of Supply Chain in the Nutraceutical Industry

Supply Chain Becoming Part of Nutraceutical Company Strategy

Nutraceutical Industry: Supply Chain Strategy

Distribution of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods

Nutraceutical Value Chain

Nutraceutical Sales Channels

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Arista Industries

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Beneo-Orafti S.A.

B. Braun Meisungen Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa.

Croda International Plc

Danisco Als

Groupe Danone S.A.

Hospira

Inovobiologic Inc.

Martek Biosciences Corp.

Mead Johnson Nutritional Group

Nanton Nutraceuticals Ltd.

Nestle Nutrition

Nordic Naturals

Ocean Nutrition Canada Ltd.

Omega Protein Corp.

Pharma Marine As

Qeva Velvet Products Corp.

Zymes LLC

Chapter 16 International Nutraceutical Patents Analysis

Nutraceutical Patent Publications Trend

Patent Information

