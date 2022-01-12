Globex Report 2021: Global Exhibition Market Should Rebound to 96% of it's 2019 Size - Forecast to 2023

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Globex 2021: The Global Exhibition Organising Market - Assessment and Outlook to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globex is essential reading for all participants in the global exhibition industry. This includes organisers, private equity and corporate investors, exhibition venues, service providers, industry associations and regulators.

For 2021, the publisher forecasts the market to be valued at $14.8b, still 49% lower than 2019. Looking ahead, the publisher forecasts that by 2023, the global exhibition market should rebound to 96% of its 2019 size.

Globex continues to be the only resource that provides a complete picture of the global exhibitions market.

Globex 2021 features:

A deep dive into the impacts of COVID-19

Market projections to 2023

Full geographic market profiles

Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries (c.450 pages)

Growth strategies of leading international and local organisers

Latest M&A activity and analysis

Major industry trends - e.g. digital acceleration

Latest KPI data on the organiser and top exhibitions performance in each country

Each of the 20 country chapters contains:

Summary

Market size and forecast

Visitor and exhibitor dynamic

Sector split

Competitive dynamics

Venues

Appendix (venue map, top 20 show KPIs and key organiser profiles)

Globex 2021 includes:

Executive summary

Individual chapters on 20 mature & emerging countries

Easy-to-access and easy-to-browse interactive PDFs

Excel data tables

Up to 3 user licenses

Globex highlights: COVID impact assessment on 2021

The primary driver of revenue loss in 2021 is continued reduced volume sales. In many major markets, COVID-led restrictions have prohibited F2F exhibitions from taking place in H1 2021, culminating in a decline in NSM volumes by 50-80% compared to 2019

Weakened NSM pricing has also driven revenue loss. Across all markets, the publisher anticipates minimal price hikes in 2021 with organisers offering incentives to exhibitors to attend post-COVID shows which are generally smaller and with increased scrutiny around ROI

There is significant variation between the recovery of different exhibition markets. The least negatively impacted market is China, whereas the largest declines will come in Southeast Asia

Recovery projections to 2023

Each country will respond to the pandemic differently. Globex anticipates that China will fully recover by 2022 and exceed its 2019 size by 2023

The US market is expected to achieve full recovery by 2023 due to its low exposure to international participants and relatively early resumption of in-person events

Other markets such as France, India and Mexico are forecast to remain slightly below their 2019 size by 2023

The trend towards more digital services provided by exhibition organisers will persist and serve to complement and extend physical exhibitions. Globex believes that digital revenue will grow strongly at 28% CAGR between 2020 and 2023

The 20 markets featured in Globex include:

US

China

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Brazil

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Russia

Hong Kong

Turkey

Mexico

India

Indonesia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Macau

The Philippines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Summary on Historical Trends (2015-2020)

1.1. Overall Market Size and Growth

1.2 Market Size and Growth by Country

Overall Market Size and Development by Country

Volume Development

Price Development

Revenue Split

Performance of Top Sectors

2. Market Outlook

2.1 COVID Impact Assessment in 2021

2.2 The Publisher's Vision of the Exhibition Industry Post-COVID

Forecast Market Dynamics (2020-2023)

Acceleration of Digital Developments Within the Exhibition Industry

A Look Ahead

3. Venue Landscape

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Acquisition Activity

4.3 Top 10 International Organiser Profiles

Informa Markets

RX (Formerly Reed Exhibitions)

Messe Frankfurt

Clarion

Comexposium

Messe Munchen

Messe Dusseldorf

Hyve

GL Events

Deutsche Messe

5. Country Summaries

Brazil

Mainland China

France

Gulf Cooperation Council - GCC

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Italy

Mexico

Russia

Southeast Asia (Excluding Indonesia) Macau Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam

Turkey

UK

US

