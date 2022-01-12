New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Color Ingredients Growth Opportunity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218424/?utm_source=GNW





The study also provides an analysis of different natural color types, including anthocyanins, carotenoids, betanin, carmine, curcumin, paprika, caramel, and other natural colors, such as spirulina extract and chlorophyll/chlorophyllins.Rising awareness regarding the side effects of artificial colors has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards natural, clean-label ingredients.



This is expected to fuel demand for natural food colors across a range of end-use industries.In addition to consumer demand, stringent regulatory and labeling requirements are driving formulators to shift from synthetic to natural color alternatives.



Natural color is estimated to be the largest market in terms of revenue in 2020. The growth in demand for natural colors is expected to come from developing markets where there is still significant penetration of synthetics. The food color ingredients market is moderately consolidated, with global players holding majority shares. Companies are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the natural colors portfolio to offer a range of natural hues remains an area focus. Offering clean-label color alternatives is expected to be a significant differentiator in the industry.

Author: Smriti Sharma

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218424/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________