South Africa Travel and Tourism Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and Related Services Market Report 2021

This report focuses on travel agencies, tour operators and related services in the South African travel and tourism industry. It includes information on the state of the tourism industry and how this has affected travel agencies and tour operators, trends and other influencing factors.

There are profiles of 49 companies, from well-known players such as Tourvest, Rennies Travel and Flight Centre to online operators such as Travelstart and tour operators such as And Beyond.



The travel agency and tour operator industry, which was disrupted in recent years by technology, faced unprecedented disruption as lockdowns and travel bans effectively stopped them for operating for much of 2020 and 2021. Travel agents and tour operators' businesses dwindled to almost nothing, some closed and many jobs in the industry were lost.

Trends

The biggest travel trend over the past decade is the shift to online booking. Industry sources said that companies that provide good advice and information on health and security measures and flexible payment and booking options will have a competitive advantage. Due to lockdown restrictions, the emphasis is on local travel and travel to neighbouring countries. Some people are increasingly concerned about responsible travel and monitor their own footprint as they travel.

Technology and Innovation

Technology is driving improved efficiencies and service levels, but is also leading to more choice for consumers. Traditional travel agents are increasingly being disintermediated by online travel agents and aggregators. It is now commonplace for travellers to book their own flights and accommodation online. Digital platforms also enable individuals to offer their homes as tourist accommodation to consumers directly.

Virtual reality provides travellers with guided tours and a preview of what they can expect at their destination. Personalised marketing, which uses client data to personalise advertising and promotion, is being implemented by online travel agencies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.2. Corporate Actions

4.3. Regulations and Government Policies

4.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.5. Africa

4.6. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. COVID-19

5.2. Political Conditions

5.3. Economic Environment

5.4. Societal Trends

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Safety and Security

5.7. Government Initiatives

5.8. Rising Operating Costs

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Cyclicality

5.11. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Abercrombie and Kent Safaris (Pty) Ltd

African Eagle Cape Town Day Tours (Pty) Ltd

African Eagle of Southern African Territories (Pty) Ltd

African Impact Safari Operator CC

Akilanga (Pty) Ltd

And Beyond South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Austria Connection CC

Beachcomber Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Booking South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bushbreaks and More (Pty) Ltd

Club Travel SA (Pty) Ltd

Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Comair Retail Travel Services (Pty) Ltd

Computravel CC

Cullinan Holdings Ltd

Egoli Tours (Pty) Ltd

ERM Tours (Pty) Ltd

Escape 4 Africa Travel CC

Flame of Africa (Pty) Ltd

Flight Centre Travel Group (Pty) Ltd

Flightsite (Pty) Ltd

Flyinsafarico (Pty) Ltd

Giltedge Travel (Pty) Ltd

Harvey World Travel Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

IGO Travel (Pty) Ltd

ILIOS Travel (Pty) Ltd

ITT Inspirations Travel and Tours (Pty) Ltd

Ker and Downey Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lebo's Backpackers CC

MoAfrika Tours (Pty) Ltd

Mzanzi Bus Adventures (Pty) Ltd

Nomad Adventure Tours and Holidays CC

Overseas Visitors Club (Pty) Ltd

Quadrel Travel Management (Pty) Ltd

Rakoma Travel (Pty) Ltd

Reed Park Trading (Pty) Ltd

Rennies Travel (Pty) Ltd

Rhino Africa Safaris (Pty) Ltd

Safari Online CC

Seeza Tourism SME Network NPC

Siviwe Tours (Pty) Ltd

Soul Traveller Tourism SA (Pty) Ltd

Sure Travel (Pty) Ltd

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Trafalgar Tours (Pty) Ltd

Travel Vision (Pty) Ltd

Travelingcheapskates (Pty) Ltd

Travelstart Online Travel Operations (Pty) Ltd

XL Travel (Pty) Ltd

