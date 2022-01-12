New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Terahertz Imaging" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218422/?utm_source=GNW

Terahertz radiation is transparent to paper, wood, and a few metals.



Its huge bandwidth allows several gases and liquids to leave unique spectral fingerprints, making the radiation usable in most applications involving detection and diagnosis.While the use of terahertz imaging has been sporadic in the past decade, the technology’s ability to detect the presence of COVID-19 has been a key driver in exploring its potential for several inspection and detection applications.



Terahertz imaging is also attracting growing interest in the manufacturing industry, primarily for the non-destructive testing of packaged and unfinished goods, enabling quality and mid-way process controls.Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study1. The importance of terahertz technology and its various aspects 2.Terahertz technology application landscape by industry vertical 3.Growth drivers and restraints that influence terahertz imaging technology opportunities4.Developmental strategies of key terahertz technology industry participants:–Industry best practices–IP scenario and funding analysis–Growth opportunities and critical success factors

