WTW establishes new Crisis Management business unit for security risk management

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) today announced the formation of a new Crisis Management unit with the merger of SCR and its Terror and Political Violence teams which will sit within its Financial Solutions Global Line of Business and be headed up by Jo Holliday, Managing Director of SCR.



The new unit works globally and is dedicated to delivering crisis management and contingency risk management to a wide number of multinational clients. The Crisis Management segment covers the following areas: Special Crime (Kidnap & Ransom, Extortion, Hijack, Maritime Piracy, Political Evacuation), Terrorism, Political Violence, Accident & Health (incl. Personal Accident, Business Travel, Contingency, Sports & Entertainment) and Active Assailant. These propositions continue to be supported by the Risk Advisory and Crisis Support services of the Alert:24 team, SCR’s in-house security risk consultancy and crisis management practice.

Alastair Swift, Head of Global Lines of Business, Risk & Broking, said: “Crisis Management and security risk is recognised as an area of concern to many of our clients at Board level. Increasingly our clients see geopolitical risks as a macro trend and this was borne out by a recent survey where over 50 percent of our clients cited security issues and business travel as key risk factors.”

Christophe Meurier, Head of Financial Solutions Global Line of Business commented, “By establishing a new Crisis Management business segment, we will be able to provide a specialist global proposition which crosses all industry sectors and geographies. The new combined team will provide a highly specialised and innovative proposition which enables us to broaden our client demographic and accelerate our growth strategy in this area.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker: +44 7917 722040

sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com



