Global Air Compressor Market Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $79.6 Bn in 2021 and is Expected to Surpass $110.38 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

The "Global Air Compressor Market (2021-2027) by by vehicle Type, Method of Lubrication, Technology, End User and geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Compressor Market is estimated to be USD 79.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 110.38 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Stationary type air compressor segment is expected to dominate the global air compressor market. Extensive use of stationary air compressors in the manufacturing, automobile and home appliance industries is expected to boost the growth of the segment. However, portable air compressors are projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the demand from various applications in the end-use industries such as home appliance, manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Availability of energy efficient compressors
- Requirement of low maintenance
- Multiple fuel options
- Technological Advancements
Restraints
- Stringent Regulations for Utilization of Air Compressors
- Popularity of Rental Services
Opportunities
- Research and Development
Company Profiles
- Atlas Copco AB
- Kaeser Compressors
- Bauer Group
- Suzler Ltd.
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- BelAire Compressors
- Elgi Equipments Limited
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.
- Vanair Inc.
- Rolair Systems
- Porter Cable
- GE Energy
- VMAC Global Technology Inc.
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Ebara Corporations
- Campbell Hausfled
- Doosan Infracore Portable Power
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Air Compressor Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Portable
6.3 Stationary
7 Global Air Compressor Market, By Method of Lubrication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oiled
7.3 Oil-free
8 Global Air Compressor Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reciprocating
8.3 Rotary
8.4 Centrifugal
9 Global Air Compressor Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverage
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Medical
9.6 Power Generation
9.7 Others
10 Global Air Compressor Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings
12 Company Profiles
