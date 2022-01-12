Global Air Compressor Market Report 2021: Market is Estimated to be $79.6 Bn in 2021 and is Expected to Surpass $110.38 Bn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Compressor Market (2021-2027) by by vehicle Type, Method of Lubrication, Technology, End User and geography, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Compressor Market is estimated to be USD 79.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 110.38 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Stationary type air compressor segment is expected to dominate the global air compressor market. Extensive use of stationary air compressors in the manufacturing, automobile and home appliance industries is expected to boost the growth of the segment. However, portable air compressors are projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the demand from various applications in the end-use industries such as home appliance, manufacturing, automobile, oil and gas etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Availability of energy efficient compressors

Requirement of low maintenance

Multiple fuel options

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Stringent Regulations for Utilization of Air Compressors

Popularity of Rental Services

Opportunities

Research and Development

Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Kaeser Compressors

Bauer Group

Suzler Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

BelAire Compressors

Elgi Equipments Limited

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

Vanair Inc.

Rolair Systems

Porter Cable

GE Energy

VMAC Global Technology Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ebara Corporations

Campbell Hausfled

Doosan Infracore Portable Power

