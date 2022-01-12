The North American radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 48 million by 2026 from USD 35 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9%

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type, Material, Country - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758946/?utm_source=GNW

Lead aprons are deemed no longer necessary for adult patients in dental X-ray procedures in the US is expected to restrain North American radiation protection market growth. Increasing usage of nuclear medicine & radiation therapy coupled with the rising incidence of cancer, and recommendations for cancer screening are expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. In contrast, discomfort and pain due to the weight of lead aprons, and high and growing cost of lead may challenge market growth to a certain extent. The North American radiation protection aprons market is segmented based on type, material, and country.



Front protection aprons segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the North American radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest & skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2020, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of this market primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.



Lead aprons segment holds highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on material, the North American radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons.The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.



US will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on country, the North American radiation protection aprons market is segmented into the US and Canada.The growth of the North American market can be attributed to increasing awareness of radiation safety, the increasing number of radiography procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation protection products.



In 2020, the US accounted for the largest share of the North American radiation protection aprons market. The large share can be attributed to the increasing number of radiography procedures performed and the rising number of healthcare professionals that use radiography equipment.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Designation - C-level: 30%, D-level: 20%, and Others: 50%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Infab Corporation (US)

• Bar-Ray Products (US)

• AliMed, Inc. (US)

• Burlington Medical (US)

• Shielding International, Inc. (US)

• Protech Medical (US)

• AADCO Medical, Inc. (US)

• Lite Tech (US)

• Barrier Technologies (US)

• BLOXR Solutions (US)

• Techo-Aide (US)

• Kiran (India)

• Kemper Medical, Inc. (US)

• Z&Z Medical (US)

• MXR Imaging Inc. (US)

• Wolf X-ray Corporation (US)

• Universal Medical, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the north american radiation protection aprons market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, material, and country.



The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the north american radiation protection aprons market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to two major countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on radiation protection aprons offered by the top 17 players in the north american radiation protection aprons market. The report analyses the north american radiation protection aprons market by type, material, and country.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various north american radiation protection aprons across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the north american radiation protection aprons market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the north american radiation protection aprons market.

