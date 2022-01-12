The Worldwide eSIM Industry is Expected to Reach $3.81 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eSIM Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global eSIM Market is estimated to be USD 1.29 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.81 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.21%.



Market Dynamics

The factors such as compatibility of M2M with Linux, Android, and other such standardized operating systems, growth in embedded telematics solutions, and increasing use of M2M for security and surveillance in supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, and hotels are boosting the growth of eSIM market.

Furthermore, connected cars, artificial intelligence translators, WiFi devices, smart earphones, smart metering, GPS tracking units, DTU, bike-sharing, advertising players, video surveillance devices, and other Internet of Things (IoT) are getting acceptance will further fuel the growth of the market. However, technical challenges in eSIM such as BSS integration and modification, IoT connectivity activation, and others may hinder the market growth.



Rising adoption in developing countries is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



The global biopharmaceutical market is segmented further based on Type, Application, Vertical, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, Sinch, Etisalat, Idemia, Cisco, Samsung, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



