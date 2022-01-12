By 2028, Global Demand for Mechanical Control Cables Market Will Surpass USD 13.89 Billion at 5.2% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mechanical Control Cables Market size is expected to reach USD 13.89 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Spike in air passenger traffic, riding demand for military vessels and rocketing demand for land vehicles accelerated the growth of Mechanical Control Cables Market. On the other hand, deliveries of aircraft backlog are impeding growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market. And plan towards military modernization will provide various opportunities for the Mechanical Control Cables Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mechanical Control Cables Market by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), by Type (Push-Pull, Pull-Pull, Platform), by Material (Steel, Composite), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



Market Overview :

The Potential of Advance Process in Military and Automobile Sector

For landing gears & flight control systems of aircrafts, a large number of mechanical control cables are used. In addition, these cables provide high mechanical efficiency without any backlash in aircrafts. With this regard, in 2019, Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, forecast the intrusion of approx. 39,000 new aircrafts in the next 20 years to meet future air traffic demand. Additionally, in automobile sectors, mechanical cable control systems execute various tasks such as power take-off management, clutch management, speed selection, throttle control, drive management, engine choke, brake engagement, and many more. For harsh outdoor environments and precision control, robust mechanical control cables are used in military vehicles. With this regard, in 2018, US Army assigned a contract for the upgradation & modification of 116 IAV Stryker vehicles to General Dynamics Land Systems, manufacturer of military vehicles. All these initiatives are augmenting the growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market in the coming years.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Mechanical Control Cables Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

North America Dominates Mechanical Control Cables Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Mechanical Control Cables Market during the forecast period. This surge is owing to the development in the existing infrastructure such as procurement of military armoured and tracked vehicles for navy and army. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2020, US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion, representing an increase of 4.4 per cent over 2019. As the world’s largest military spender, the USA accounted for 39 per cent of total military expenditure in 2020.

List of Prominent Players in the Mechanical Control Cables Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Solenis LLC (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Baker Hughes (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Snf Floerger (France)

Suez S.A. (France)



Recent Development:

Dec 2021: Triumph Group announced the formation of their joint venture under the name xCelle Americas to overhaul nacelles for new generation aircraft at Triumph's Hot Springs, Arkansas repair facility.

June 2020: Triumph Group announced its Triumph Systems & Support business unit has been awarded a five-year contract from Bell Textron, Inc. for the supply of mechanical flight controls for multiple commercial helicopter platforms.

This market titled “Mechanical Control Cables Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.26 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13.89 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants



End-Use:- Residential, Commercial, Industrial



Regions:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa, Latin America Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace Market by Application (Aerial, Land, Marine), by Type (Push-Pull, Pull-Pull, Platform), by Material (Steel, Composite), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/mechanical-control-cables-market-for-military-and-aerospace-market-067043

