The DoD spending emphasis for cybersecurity is on end-to-end cybersecurity services in a common computing environment. Monitoring, testing, compliance, and integrating cybersecurity upgrades are required. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M) activities; and other services. Programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021. The DoD cybersecurity budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2020.
US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities
This This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity budget spending and contracts. This study is an outline of the US DoD cybersecurity market. Cybersecurity systems are used to protect information technology (IT) networks, sensors, combat systems, and data across the enterprise from exploitation or destruction by adversaries.
