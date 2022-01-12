Worldwide automotive interior trims market size to generate significant returns by 2026

Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible analysts, global automotive interior trims market was remunerated at USD 23.64 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record a strong annual growth rate over 2021-2026. Rising usage of electronics devices coupled with advancements in automotive interior trims are majorly driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the research literature studies this market space in terms of material type, vehicle range, and geographies to highlight the key areas for investment during the forecast period. It also compiles comprehensive profiles of leading players to impart a clear picture of the competitive sphere of this domain to the readers.

Surging disposable income in highly populated countries has led to widespread adoption of polymers like plastics and carbon fiber. This coupled with growing penetration of automotive interior trims in the leather and fabric applications and rising trend of using automation in manufacturing industries are adding traction to the overall market size.

Market segmentation overview

Based on material, global automotive interior trims industry is segmented into leather, polymers, textile/fabric, and others. As cited in the report, the polymer materials segment is anticipated to garner significant returns over the estimated timeline, owing to higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across various industries and rising government regulations all around the world.

Considering the vehicle type, the marketplace is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at a strong growth rate over the projected timespan, on account of rising demand for new comfort and luxury in passengers all over the world.

An overview of geographical outlook

The geographical analysis of the industry extends to America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. As per expert verbatim, Asia Pacific is likely to garner significant returns for the market participants over the analysis period, primarily due to increasing urban population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing manufacturing activities in different countries.

Additionally, growing demand for automobile manufacturers to enhance quality by eliminating errors and decreasing variability for better comfort while driving any vehicle and assistance is also adding traction to Asia Pacific automotive interior trims industry size.

Highlighting the competitive landscape

Major players profiled in the global automotive interior trims industry space are Visteon Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Minth Group Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems LLC, Yamaha Corporation, Adient plc, Faurecia SE, Magna International Inc., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and Novem Group.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Automotive Interior Trims Market: Product Overview

4. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Interior Trims Market

4.3 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Material (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Leather- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Textile/Fabric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Polymers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Vehicle Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Passenger Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Commercial Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Material (Leather, Textile/Fabric, Polymers, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

8.5 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: Country Analysis

9. Europe Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Europe Automotive Interior Trims Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Europe Automotive Interior Trims Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Material (Leather, Textile/Fabric, Polymers, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

9.5 Europe Automotive Interior Trims Market: Country Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Trims Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Trims Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Material (Leather, Textile/Fabric, Polymers, Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

10.5 Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Trims Market: Country Analysis

11. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Drivers

11.2 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Restraints

11.3 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Material (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Vehicle Type (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape





