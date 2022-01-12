Global Metal Foam Market to Reach USD 122.70 Million by 2028 - Powered by Rising Electric Vehicle Sector Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Metal Foam Market finds that growing rising automotive industry is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increase in demand for lightweight structural materials, the total Global Metal Foam Market is estimated to reach USD 122.70 Million by 2028, up from USD 88.16 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.



Furthermore, the surging demand from end-use industries is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Metal Foam Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Metal Foam Market by Material (Aluminum, Nickel, Copper, Others), by Application (Anti-Intrusion Bars, Heat Exchangers, Sound Absorbers, Others), by End Use (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increase in Demand for Lightweight Structural Materials to Fuel Global Metal Foam Market

The increasing demand for lightweight materials from various industries like automotive and construction industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Metal Foam Market during the estimated timeframe. This is attributable to the application of government norms and standards for safety, carbon emission, and lightweight vehicles. This has directed most of the OEMs to use lightweight materials that will aid to reduce the weight of the vehicle with more efficiency. Reduction in vehicle mass almost around to 10% improves the fuel economy by 6 to 8% while ensuring safety and performance. The use of lightweight materials also results in decrease in consumption of fuel in a vehicle due to less energy use at the time of acceleration. Furthermore, the use of lightweight materials in construction owing to its high tensile strength, optical transparency, and excellent electrical conductivity and increase in use of cement-based construction materials is also expected to support the market growth in near future.

Opportunity: Rising Electric Vehicle Sector to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in electric vehicles has led to technological revolution in the automotive industry. The global electric car registrations were estimated to increase by 41% in 2020, around 3 million electric cars were sold globally i.e., a 4.6% sales share and Europe projected as the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market, as stated by IEA. Furthermore, electric bus and truck registrations estimated to reach global stocks of 600 000 and 31 000 respectively. Additionally, most of the leading automotive players in automotive industry like BMW, Tesla Motors, Volkswagen, General Motors, and Toyota have invested into the electric vehicle sectors. This is owing to the benefits like more efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and better than gas alternatives of electric vehicles. Since electric vehicles have low power engines, they use lightweight materials that drive the engine’s pulling capacity. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles provides an opportunity for the growth of the metal foams market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Metal Foam Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the Global Metal Foam Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for passenger cars and light commercial fuel-efficient vehicles in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increasing population and urbanization are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth in the Metal Foam Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in expansion of the building & construction industry in countries such as the U.S. and Mexico in the region. Additionally, the increasing need to reduce the overall weight of vehicles and government regulations are also expected to support the growth of the metal foam market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Metal Foam Market:

CYMAT Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

Alantum (South Korea)

Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Mott Corporation (US)

Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

Ultramet (US)

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH (Germany)

Aluminum King Co., Ltd (China)

Recent Developments:

October, 2020: Cymat Technologies Ltd. announced a co-operation agreement with Tesseract Structural Innovations Inc. By entering into this agreement, Cymat and Tesseract are combining their resources and expertise to both strategically market the UDU system and to develop and market future energy absorption innovations within the automotive industry.

December, 2017: Mayser GmbH & Co. KG announced to invest in a new factory in Michigan, US. The factory develops metal foam products for non-automotive field, products for safety, and foam technology. This strategic expansion is done to increase the company’s growth in the North American region.

This market titled “Metal Foam Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 88.16 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 122.70 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Material:- Aluminum, Nickel, Copper



Application:- Anti-Intrusion Bars, Heat Exchangers, Sound Absorbers



End Use:- Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial



Region:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

