The global wood coatings market is estimated to project a CAGR of 6.51% in terms of revenue and 6.04% in terms of volume during the forecast period, 2022-2030

Wood coatings are widely used in the refinement of wood and its protection.



Solid solvent-borne coatings are in huge demand in the market due to their low cost and quick-drying characteristics.The market growth for wood coatings is expected to increase due to the real estate and housing market growth.



At the same time, rigorous environmental rules by the government with regard to volatile organic compounds (VOC), pose a hindrance to market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global wood coatings market growth analysis includes the geographical segmentation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, owing to prominent application sectors, such as furniture and joineries, and aided by the utilization and manufacturing of wood coatings in regions like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The increasing market rivalry is attributed to a large number of wood coating manufacturers. Some of the major companies are Eastman Chemical Company, Dowdupont Inc, ICA Gruppen AB (ICA), etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AKZONOBEL NV

2. AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

3. BASF SE

4. BENJAMIN MOORE & CO

5. DOW CHEMICALS

6. EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

7. ICA GROUP

8. KANSAI PAINT CO LTD

9. KAPCI COATINGS

10. MINWAX COMPANY

11. NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD

12. PPG INDUSTRIES INC

13. RPM INTERNATIONAL INC

14. THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

