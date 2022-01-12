Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device, Amplifier Type, End-user Industry and Geography

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market (2021-2026) by Device, Amplifier Type & End-User Industry, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market is estimated to be USD 2.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9%.



Market Dynamics

Growth in demand for innovative consumer electronics, an increasing tendency toward stereo audio in portable audio devices, and the rising need for vehicle infotainment systems in cars are significant drivers of the Class D audio amplifier market. The increasing adoption of 5G devices will provide significant potential for the industry.

Factors such as increasing infotainment system installation or penetration in mid-segment and premium cars, the rising popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and rising demand for comfort, luxury, and convenience are driving demand in the Class D audio amplifier market for automotive applications.



The high expense of incorporating an L.C. filter, on the other hand, may pose a barrier to the development of the Class D audio amplifier industry.



The Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market is segmented further based on Device, Amplifier Type & End-User Industry, and Geography



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cirrus Logic, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, ON Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Consumer Electronics Demand

4.1.2 Growing Need for High-Quality Audio

4.1.3 Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies in Portable and Compact Devices is Growing

4.1.4 Increased Interest in In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems in Automobiles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Reduced Price Margin as a Result of a Highly Fragmented Market

4.2.2 The Difficulties Involved in Class Integration

4.2.3 Audio Devices and Amplifiers

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 IoT Penetration is Rising

4.3.2 In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems are Getting More Popular

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Design and Complexity Optimization While Maintaining High Efficiency

4.4.2 Integrating an LC Filter is Expensive

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.3 Television Sets

6.4 Home Audio Systems

6.5 Desktops and Laptops

6.6 Tablets



7 Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Amplifier Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mono-Channel

7.3 2-Channel

7.4 4-Channel

7.5 6-Channel

7.6 Others (Including 3-channel, 5-channel, 7-channel, and 8-channel)



8 Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Automotive



9 Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Analog Devices, Inc

11.2 Cirrus Logic

11.3 Dialog Semiconductor

11.4 Dioo Microcircuits

11.5 Icepower A/S

11.6 Infineon Technologies, AG

11.7 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

11.8 Maxim Integrated

11.9 Monolithic Power Systems

11.10 NeoSystems

11.11 Nuvoton Technology

11.12 NXP Semiconductor

11.13 ON Semiconductor

11.14 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

11.15 Renesas Electronics

11.16 ROHM Semiconductor

11.17 Silicon Laboratories, Inc

11.18 Sony Corporation

11.19 STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.20 Tempo Semiconductor

11.21 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.22 Toshiba Corporation



