GLOBAL DISPLAY MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

MARKET INSIGHTS

Display screens utilize numerous technologies such as LED, organic light-emitting diode (OLED), and liquid crystal display (LCD), among others.It is also adopted substantially across consumer electronic devices, including televisions, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and others.



The upgradation of technologies offers enhanced applications into diverse industry verticals like consumer retail, transportation, and electronics.

Over recent years, the number of devices comprising touch sensors has augmented dramatically as touch-based devices are simpler in terms of accessibility.Touch-based devices need a display panel to operate, which subsequently helps the display devices’ growth.



Therefore, a wide range of devices in the home appliances category such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and chimneys are incorporated with displays with touch sensors.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global display market growth assessment encompasses the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to lead and dominate the global market by 2030, owing to key factors such as the increasing adoption of new technologies, the launch of innovative technical products, and the presence of leading manufacturers as well as growing consumption.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global display market is characterized by the increasing number of players, moderate innovation and economic base, reduced growth rate, and lower exit barriers. As a result, the competitive rivalry within the global display market is high.

The top players operating in the market are NEC Display Solutions Ltd, Sony Corporation, LG Display, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, etc.



