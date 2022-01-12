The global pet food market is expected to project a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PET FOOD MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04753164/?utm_source=GNW

Pet food is animal feed for pets’ consumption.It is sold in supermarkets and pet stores and is in accordance with the animal type.



Pets are increasingly prioritized and pampered in families.As a result, there is a rising demand for branded beauty products, natural & premium products, and healthcare products with regard to pets.



In addition, given the specific health concerns, pet owners are likely to demand special food types according to breed, age, lifestyle, and size.Besides, several consumers prefer treats and snacks that are preservative-free and contain healthy ingredients like cereals and fruits.



Such factors drive the global pet food market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by the high costs of raw materials.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global pet food market growth analysis includes the geographical assessment of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Given the surging pet adoption, North America is the highest revenue-generating region in the global market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market rivalry is high, with the leading companies holding several brands and having high market shares. Nestle Purina PetCare Ltd, Mars Petcare Ltd, The JM Smucker Company, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc, etc., are among the leading companies in the market.



