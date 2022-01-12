Outlook on the Carbon Fiber Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Toray Industries, Teijin and SGL Carbon Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Market - Analysis By Raw Material (PAN, Pitch and Rayon), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fiber market was valued at USD 3216.54 million in the year 2020 with Europe region leading the market share. Carbon Fiber market is majorly driven by the aerospace industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft. The superior physical strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high dimensional stability, and low abrasion characteristics of carbon fiber complement its applications in aerospace antennas, aircraft brakes, and support structures.

Moreover, booming wind energy sector is generating strong demand for carbon fiber for their use in wind blades. The exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance property of carbon material enhance the longevity of wind blades. Further, the growing adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emission is expected to further drive the carbon fiber market in estimated years.

The rising demand of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in other transporting applications such as automotive and marine industries. Carbon fiber, due to lightweight, high thermal stability and electrical conductivity, are widely used in various important automotive components, such as disk brakes, wheels, automobile hoods, and others, owing to this carbon fiber share from automotive applications is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years.

Further, rising carbon fiber consumption is also expected due to the increasing production of vehicles to cater to strong consumer demand. Other than automotive applications, carbon Fiber has also significant growth potential in infrastructure, marine engineering and electronic applications.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market for carbon fiber during 2021-26. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments of R&D in the automotive & wind energy end-use industry. Additionally, increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from the Japan and China leading to an increased demand for carbon fiber from the region.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Global carbon fiber market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Pitch & Rayon).

The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled).

The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment and Others).

The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Raw Material, by Fiber Type, by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Toray Industries Co., Ltd. Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Hyosung Corporation, Solvay Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation

