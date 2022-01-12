Global MRI systems market size to raise exponentially through 2026

Pune, India, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global MRI systems market was remunerated at USD 7.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise exponentially during the period 2021-2026.

The document further encompasses the geographical aspect of the marketplace by diving deep into the analysis to enlist the regions likely to retain the maximum revenue share and mentioning the regions expected to witness the fastest growth. Lastly, a detailed overview of competitive framework is entailed, inclusive of business profiles of major players, alongside the latest happening like acquisitions, collaborations, and deals.

Booming geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic ailments like cardiovascular, neurological, musculoskeletal diseases as well as breast cancer, and widespread awareness about the advantages of early detection & diagnosis are factors augmenting the growth of market.

Furthermore, innovative product launches by leading players, and massive investments in the healthcare infrastructure across the world are aiding the industry expansion as well.

Besides this, technological advancements leading to replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI-systems, advent of AI-based MRI procedures, and adoption of universal health coverage are likely to generate lucrative opportunities for businesses in this line of work in the forthcoming years.

Segmental analysis:

Based on the field strength ambit, the 1.5T - 3T segment of worldwide MRI systems industry garnered the maximum share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to amass robust revenues during the projected timeline, owing to the extensive usage of these scanners in MRI diagnosis. Additionally, the more than 3T segment is predicted to rise in popularity through 2026, due to the major improvements in the imaging quality of such devices as compared to the scanners.

Speaking of architecture, the industry is classified into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. Moving on to application scope, the marketplace is divided into cardiology, musculoskeletal, neurology, and others.

Regional analysis:

As per expert researchers, North America region is poised to accumulate the maximum revenue share over the course of the analysis period. In the same line, Europe and Asia Pacific are poised to contribute significantly towards the overall growth and valuation of the market over 2021-2026.

Competitive dashboard:

The competitive landscape of global MRI systems market is defined by companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG, MR Solutions Ltd., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Time Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Esaote SpA, General Electric Company, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and Fonar Corporation among others.

Global MRI Systems Market, By Architecture (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems

Global MRI System Market, By Field Strength (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Less than 1.5T

1.5T - 3T

More than 3T

Global MRI Systems Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Neurology

Cardiology

Musculoskeletal

Others

Global MRI Systems Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

North America

Canada

United States

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

Japan

China

Global MRI Systems Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Siemens Healthineers AG

MR Solutions Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Time Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote SpA

General Electric Company

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Fonar Corporation

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. MRI Systems Market: Product Overview

4. Global MRI Systems Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on MRI Systems Market

4.3 Global MRI Systems Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global MRI Systems Market Segmentation, By Architecture (Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global MRI Systems Market: By Architecture

5.2 Global MRI Systems Market: Segment Analysis

5.3 By Closed MRI Systems- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Open MRI Systems- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global MRI Systems Market Segmentation, By Field Strength (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global MRI Systems Market: By Field Strength (2020 & 2026)

6.2 Global MRI Systems Market: Segment Analysis

6.3 By Less than 1.5T- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By 1.5T - 3T- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By More than 3T- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global MRI Systems Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global MRI Systems Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

7.2 Global MRI Systems Market: Segment Analysis

7.3 By Neurology- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Musculoskeletal- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Cardiology- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global MRI Systems Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global MRI Systems Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

9. North America MRI Systems Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America MRI Systems Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 North America MRI Systems Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Architecture (Closed MRI Systems and Open MRI Systems)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Field Strength (Less than 1.5T, 1.5T - 3T and More than 3T)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiology and Others)

10. Europe MRI Systems Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Europe MRI Systems Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

10.2 Europe MRI Systems Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Architecture (Closed MRI Systems and Open MRI Systems)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Field Strength (Less than 1.5T, 1.5T - 3T and More than 3T)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiology and Others)

11. Asia Pacific MRI Systems Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 Asia Pacific MRI Systems Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 Asia Pacific MRI Systems Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Architecture (Closed MRI Systems and Open MRI Systems)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Field Strength (Less than 1.5T, 1.5T - 3T, More than 3T)

11.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiology and Others)

12. Global MRI Systems Market Dynamics

12.1 Global MRI Systems Market Drivers

12.2 Global MRI Systems Market Restraints

12.3 Global MRI Systems Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MRI Systems Market - By Architecture (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MRI Systems Market - By Field Strength (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MRI Systems Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global MRI Systems Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape





