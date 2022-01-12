Detroit Rapper Saves a Man From Drowning in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Detroit based Rap group LFMG (LaFamilia Music Group) in collaboration with Best Hand Entertainment were on location in Ft. Lauderdale, FL early Thursday morning, shooting scenes for their newly released single "BETTER" (LFMG) video. The group and their video crew were shooting when they heard loud screams coming from a neighboring yard. Without hesitation they stopped filming and immediately ran around to where the calls for help were coming. Upon arriving at the scene, they noticed an elderly man with a dog in the canal struggling to stay afloat.

Aaron Rice (LFMG group member) immediately sprang into action, he extended his arm into the canal and pulled the man and his dog to safety. The elderly couple expressed deep gratitude for Aaron's quick thinking and fast response. Once he made it to safety the gentleman called AR his Savior, while his wife hugged them expressing deep gratitude. After establishing everyone was safe and everything was okay, the group headed back to the lavish estate they rented to film the rest of the scenes for their latest video. LFMG is an up and coming Rap duo from Detroit, MI consisting of members Aaron Rice and Darryl Porter who have been together for over 5 years. When asked about the ordeal, Aaron said, "Never in a million years would I imagine something like this would happen, but I'm glad we were there. Who knows what the outcome would've been had we not been in the right place at the right time."

https://open.spotify.com/track/2SthijSsLDoXa7V4MPOYcr?autoplay=true

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgCkJmmB1Og

@Best_Hand_Entertainment

@lfmg_elite

Besthandmusic@mail.com

Related Images











Image 1: AR of (LFMG) SAVES A LIFE!





AR Pulls man and dog to safety!









