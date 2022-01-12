Berger Kahn Welcomes Adam Romney - Senior Counsel Joins Wildfire Litigation Team

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Kahn begins 2022 with the addition of litigator Adam Romney, who joins the wildfire litigation team as Senior Counsel. [Link to photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/j6cl3waxxreg1lv/AdamRomney.jpg?dl=0]



Romney’s 15 years as a high-stakes litigator gives him extensive cross-disciplinary experience arguing complex and novel legal theories across a broad array of practice areas in both California and Arizona.

Said Managing Partner Craig Simon, “Adam is a great addition to our Subrogation practice here at Berger Kahn. I am positive that our successful recruitment will lend new vigor to our already-strong firm.”

Romney obtained his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School, where he studied in the rigorous Branstetter Litigation and Dispute Resolution Program, advancing the interests of individual plaintiffs against institutional defendants.

Prior to joining Berger Kahn, Romney prosecuted wildfire subrogation claims against utilities and public entities, including the North Bay Fire and Camp Fire against PG&E, the Thomas Fire and Woolsey Fire against Southern California Edison, and the Little Valley Fire against the State of Nevada.

Said Romney, “Berger Kahn has long been the driving force in mass tort subrogation, and I am excited to work with them even more closely going forward. I truly believe this is a great marriage of skills and firm values that will be important for the continued success of our quickly-growing industry.”

ABOUT BERGER KAHN: Berger Kahn, A Law Corporation, is a California-based law firm with practice areas including insurance coverage and litigation, business litigation, labor and employment, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and subrogation. The firm is located in Orange County and San Diego and serves matters statewide, including in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Orange County, as well as in Arizona and Texas. http://www.bergerkahn.com

ABOUT ADAM ROMNEY: Adam Romney is Senior Counsel for Berger Kahn’s wildfire litigation team. A career high-stakes litigator, Adam handles all aspects of mass tort subrogation cases with a versatile skill set. As an exceptionally skilled writer and oral advocate, both clients and colleagues trust Adam to address their most complicated legal issues against high-profile opposing counsel. http://bergerkahn.com/our-people/adam-romney/

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren, jblock@bergerkahn.com, 909-706-8525