United States Glamping Market Report 2021-2026 with In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19

The glamping market in the US is expected to witness considerable year-on-year growth due to the growing high disposable income, modernization, and growing renovation activities in the country.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present US glamping market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Rising domestic and international travel with a significant shift towards outdoor accommodation, and high awareness about glamping, in turn, is expected to significantly boost the glamping market during the forecast period. Numerous brands have arisen across the US as the glamping lodging industry has grown in terms of popularity and use by travelers.
While most of the existing glamping supply is runs individually, and large firms such as Under Canvas, Terra Glamping, Collective Retreats, Getaway, and AutoCamp have recently entered the market.
Business models in the market vary widely. For instance, there are companies such as Collective Retreats that leases land from property owners and build their retreats there. The profitability of smaller companies is linked to their proposition and geographic specificity is given that guests travel only a certain distance from their home when it comes to camping.
The key players in the US glamping market are The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr, etc.
US GLAMPING MARKET SEGMENTATION
The public land glamping market has the more than 60% of the market share. This can be attributed to the government taking initiatives to promote glamping amongst citizens. For instance, states such as Wisconsin, Washington, and Alabama have heavily cut down on their budgets, thereby allowing glamping.
The impact of glamping has gone beyond recreation and has reached conducting events. Several new and old vendors are extending their businesses to accommodate and set up the whole shebang for these events.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The western region accounted for the highest share in the glamping market in the US owing to the presence of the highest number of campgrounds in the region. The rise in the hospitality and tourism industry, a significant number of campgrounds in the region, increase in government spending on the development are some factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- A lot of consumers are high achievers. They are on the constant quest for discovery and are keen on getting a one-of-a-kind excursion that no one has typically done before. This is driving the demand for the glamping market in the US.
- The development of more portable and smaller devices has elevated the camping experience by packing in some serious technology and providing for whatever the consumer would need while on holiday in the middle of nowhere.
- The dramatic rise of the popularity of music festivals since the late 2000s that spread over the weekend to a couple of days in the middle of nowhere has spawned the popularity of camping.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Rising Luxury Travel Activities
- Second Wave in the Glamping Industry
- Advances in Off-Grid Technology
- Diversifying Camping Audience
- Rising Popularity of Music Festivals
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- The Resort at Paws Up
- Under Canvas
- Collective Retreats
- Tentrr
Other Prominent Vendors
- Asheville Glamping
- AutoCamp
- Capitol Reef Resort
- Camp'd Out
- Conestoga Ranch
- El Cosmico
- El Capitan Canyon
- EXP Journeys
- Fireside Resort
- Hoot Owl Hill
- Kestrel Camp
- Minam River Lodge
- Nomadics Tipi Makers
- Sandy Pines Campground
- Sinya
- Ventana Big Sur
- Walden Retreats
- Wigwam Motel
21 Competitive Landscape
