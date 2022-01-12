FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES “FOMO ROBOTICS” TO OFFER UV DISINFECTION MACHINES

Chicago, IL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: FOMC) announces that its wholly owned subsidiaries IAQ Technologies LLC (“IAQ”) and Energy Intelligence Center LLC (“EIC”) will offer UV (“ultraviolet”) Disinfection Robots, designed and sold by a leading provider based in the Northeast, for resale and on a recurring revenue model basis under multi-year contracts. The machines, which were just made available last year after substantial R&D in the robotics field including in telepresence and telemedicine, establish critical health and safety initiatives that address COVID response in order to create a safer workplace and cleaner indoor environment.



As part of the strategy, FOMO is launching “FOMO ROBOTICS”, a business unit specifically targeting disinfection technology including mobile and standing devices powered by the Internet of Things (“IoT”). FOMO’s IAQ and EIC businesses will be presenting the Disinfection Robot’s capabilities, including showing its cleaning on a per square foot basis and demonstrating its artificial intelligence (“AI”), at the PETE&C regional forum for educational technology to be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania on February 6-9, 2022. For further information on PETE&C go to https://www.peteandc.org/.

UV Disinfection Robots clean both air and surfaces and promote employee and customer confidence by managing workplace cleaning needs, including disinfecting for COVID-19. With FOMO ROBOTICS, businesses can establish critical health and safety initiatives that include and go beyond COVID response for a safer workplace. The robots are ideal for K12 schools, colleges and universities, offices, warehouse and factory cleaning, hospitals, retail environments, and many other venues delivering peace of mind for on-site employees and customers. Further, by automating certain cleaning functions, they allow cleaning crews to focus on other tasks that cannot be automated further enhancing the cleanliness of venues.

Said Vik Grover, FOMO CEO: “No one service or technology is a guaranteed means of protecting our country, our workers, customers or families from the pandemic. Robots are the future for many applications and represent a logical addition to IAQ’s and EIC’s portfolios offering clean air and disinfection to business, industry and government. We have already prepaid for 30-day K12 trials and hope to announce one or more on or before the PETE&C show next month. Completion of a trial and analysis of data will set the stage for a broader rollout of FOMO ROBOTICS through our existing ecosystem, including planned and potential future acquisitions. We are in discussions with multiple additional vendors of UV Disinfection machines including disinfection lockers for student equipment, other robotic devices, and standing room appliances all fulfilling our clean building segment’s mission of fighting pathogens with a one-stop shop approach. We intend to make a big splash at the PETE&C tradeshow and will be showcasing our clean building solutions and UV Disinfection Robots in a booth nearby the booth of SMARTsolution Technologies Inc. [“SST”] whose acquisition by FOMO is underway. It’s time for FOMO to go get the future. It’s here.”

About IAQ Technologies, LLC

IAQ Technologies LLC (https://www.iaqtech.com/) is dedicated to customer service and maintaining leading edge technology in the indoor environmental and building performance industries.

About Energy Intelligence Center, LLC

The Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (https://energyintelligencecenter.com/) is an energy services company uniquely positioned to provide energy efficiency, optimization, operations, and economic incentives for the optimization of building equipment, and management and automation systems.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Sales Contact:

John Conklin

IAQ Technologies, LLC

john@iaqtech.com

(484) 899-3582

Investor Contact:

Madison Ryan

VP Investor Relations

(386) 287-6950

ir@fomoworldwide.com

Follow us on social media: