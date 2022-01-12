2022 Statistics: U.S. and Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market Will Surpass USD 1908 Million at 12.2% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 1,908 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. 2022-2028, states Vantage Market Research, in a report titled, “Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market by Product (Biochip, Implant Materials, Medical Textiles, Wound Dressing), by Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Research), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



Market Overview:

Increasing Government Support

Increasing government initiatives and support along with technological advancements in the nanotechnology field are the factors fuelling the nanotechnology in medical devices market. Addition, there is an increasing hope for nanotechnology in the medicinal devices area to bring about significant advances in the diagnosis treatment, along with the prevention of various diseases. Developments in the nanotechnology are surging at a rapid pace, which is challenge for governments to stay updated with the progress. Nanotechnology has been receiving significant attention from governments and scientific communities worldwide. The advancement in medical devices utilizing nanotechnology include, virtual reality and nanotech in contact lenses, nanotechnology for detecting of heart attack, flexible chips encircling strands of chips, tiny 3D printed batteries for biosensors, nanotech enable breath analyzers for diabetes. The above-mentioned advancement is under on-going research and is expected to offer vast scope for growth in the business.

Surging Elderly Population

Improved and more cost-effective medical treatment required by the elderly people around the world along with rising demand for cheaper and better healthcare is anticipated to propel market demand in the long run. In the developed economies elderly populations are putting tremendous strains on healthcare systems, similarly, in the budding economies, growing population along with rising middle-class population are creating new demand for medical treatment. Nanotechnology is playing a crucial role in overcoming this global challenge for medical treatment. Additionally, medical researchers across all regions are working on nanoparticles for drug delivery which can distribute powerful medications to where they are needed in the body, like the site of infection or tumour. This also means that the medication will be more efficient and will also have fewer side effects in the other body parts. Nanoparticles have also brought a totally new approach in treatment of cancer by heating it from the inside out by injecting a magnetic nanoparticle fluid into the tumour directly and applying an external electromagnetic field. All this is anticipated to propel growth for the Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market in the long run.

Regional Analysis :

The growth of the Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market in the North America is due to the presence of developed countries such as U.S and Canada. Additionally, highly developed healthcare system along with the presence of a major players of nanotechnology-based medical device manufacturers and numerous nanotechnology development programs started by the government of the region, will drive growth for Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market in the long run.

List of Prominent Players in the Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market:

3M Company (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew, Inc. (U.K.)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. In January 2021, Exogenesis nano Mesh announced the completion of validation production and sterilization validation. Nano Mesh is a hernia product advanced by and advertised by Exogenesis nano Mesh. It is the first hernia device which surface nano-modification.

2. In July 2018, Vallum Corporation announced the news on receiving the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing polyether ether ketone (PEEK). PEEK plus is the first and only nanotextured surface on a PEEK interbody device.

This market titled “Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 770 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,908 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.2% from 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Product:- Biochip, Implant Materials, Medical Textiles



Application:- Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Research



Regions:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

