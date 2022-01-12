Global Polyurethane Adhesive Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Players - 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major end-user industries for the global polyurethane adhesives market include building and construction, packaging, automotive, footwear, DIY, Wind Turbine, and Aerospace. The global polyurethane adhesives market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The market's growth can be amplified by increasing the adoption of polyurethane adhesives in multiple applications like building and construction, packaging and automobile, and multiple geographies like APAC and Europe. As the industry is capital intensive and fragmented with less product differentiation, the competitive rivalry is high with respect to the distribution channel and raw material sourcing. Availability and price of products are the focus areas of manufactures.

The key polyurethane adhesives (PU) market players are 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel. The industry is likely to explore mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand into a new market or collaborate for new product development.

Polyurethane adhesives are better than epoxy-based adhesives due to their good processing time and less dependency on mixing equipment in circuit application.

Polyurethane adhesives derived from castor oil have higher thermal stability than conventional polyurethane adhesives. As a result of its widespread availability, possible biodegradability, and low cost, castor oil-based adhesives are made of polyurethane.

One-part polyurethane adhesive has wide application in the construction and automotive sector. These adhesives offer better flexibility, impact resistance, adhesion properties, and high abrasion resistance. They have a higher market share than two-part adhesives in the polyurethane resins market.

Polyurethane thermoset adhesive provides several advantages that make it suitable for a wide variety of substrates. They possess strong impact resistance and strong adhesive properties for bonding composite structures and metallic components in the aerospace sector. They are also waterproof, making them ideal for a variety of outdoor applications such as building and construction.

Growing population and disposable income in China, India, and Indonesia have fuelled residential housing growth in the APAC region. Because of its enormous population and quick migration to online shopping, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has had the highest stake in the retail e-commerce packaging industry till now. Thus, the market demand will propel as online sales mean more packaging.

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives and sealants market owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization.

Increasing Relevance of Electrically Conductive Polyurethane Adhesive

Bio-Based Polyols in Polyurethane Adhesive

Polyurethane Adhesive Derived from Castor Oil

Suitable for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Increasing Use of Hot Melt Adhesives

Increasing Use of Polyurethane Adhesives in Packaging Industry

3M

Arkema

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Beardow Adams

DOW

Dymax

Franklin International

Huntsman

ITW Performance Polymers

Jowat

Pidilite Industries

Sika

Wacker Chemie AG

Delo

Eastman

Berry Global

Masterbond

Permabond

Parson Adhesive

Mapei

Anabond

Lintec

Scott Bader

