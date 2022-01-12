Insights on the Commercial Satellite Imaging Global Market to 2026 - A Surge in Incorporation of New Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, End-Use & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 3.14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11. 55%.



Market Dynamics

Commercial satellite imaging mainly involves capturing earth images through satellites and utilizing these images for various commercial purposes. Some of the foremost applications of commercial satellites include acquisition & mapping, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, urban planning & development, etc. A rapid increase in the use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles, growing applications in military and defense sectors, and rise in demand for high resolution and advanced satellite imagery in various fields such as national defense organizations, homeland security agencies, etc. driving the growth of the market.



However, strict government regulations for the implementation and use of satellites and availability of low-cost alternatives such as aerial imaging services may create hindrances in the market's growth.



The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is segmented by Technology, Application, End-Use & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Galileo Group Inc., Blacksky Global LLC, Telespazio France UrtheCast Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc., Exelis Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., SkyLab Analytics, Spaceknow Inc., Alba Orbital Ltd., Deimos Imaging, Harris Corporation, ImageSat International N.V, Fraym, Inc., DZYNE Technologies, Inc., European Space Imaging GmbH, Kayrros SAS, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of M.E.A.)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using I.G.R. Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Use of Satellite Data in Development of Smart Cities and Connected Vehicles

4.1.2 Growing Applications in Military and Defence Sectors

4.1.3 Rise in Demand for High Resolution and Advanced Satellite Imagery in Various Fields such as National Defence Organizations, Homeland Security Agencies, etc.

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations for Implementation and Use of Satellites

4.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives such as Aerial Imaging Services

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Surge in Incorporation of New Technologies

4.3.2 Increase in Demand for Satellite Launches Globally

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Limitation of Funds in Developing Regions

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical

6.3 Radar



7 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Natural Resources Management

7.3 Defense & Intelligence

7.4 Construction & Development

7.5 Media & Entertainment

7.6 Surveillance and Security

7.7 Conservation and Research

7.8 Disaster Management



8 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.3 Civil Engineering

8.4 Energy Sector

8.5 Government

8.6 Military and Defense

8.7 Transportation and Logistics



9 Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 I.G.R. Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Galileo Group Inc.

11.2 Blacksky Global LLC

11.3 Telespazio France UrtheCast Corporation

11.4 Planet Labs Inc.

11.5 DigitalGlobe Inc.

11.6 Exelis Inc.

11.7 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

11.8 SkyLab Analytics

11.9 Spaceknow Inc.

11.10 Alba Orbital Ltd.

11.11 Deimos Imaging

11.12 Capella Space

11.13 Harris Corporation

11.14 ImageSat International N.V

11.15 Maxar Technologies Inc.

11.16 UrtheCast Corp

11.17 Fraym, Inc.

11.18 DZYNE Technologies, Inc.

11.19 Descartes Labs

11.20 European Space Imaging GmbH

11.21 Hummingbird Technologies

11.22 Kayrros SAS



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7liw5