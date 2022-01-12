Japan Wired Charging Market to Garner $1.2 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan wired charging market generated $0.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand and sustainable development in electronics gadgets, surge in demand for daily use electronic products, and rise in demand for electric cars have boosted the growth of the Japan wired charging market. However, low range of electric vehicle, advent of wireless charging, and decomposition of wires and toxic effects of gadgets on human body hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in pollution by crude products, high oil prices led to improve the EV market, and surge in urbanization and tourism development are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (165 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15281

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic hampered the electronic industry in Japan. The strict regulations regarding lockdown negatively affected the demand for electronic items such as laptops and mobile phones.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

However, the global adoption of work from home culture increased the demand for wired charging.

The report segments the Japan wired charging market on the basis of type, charging type, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the lightening segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. However, the type C segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Japan Wired Charging Market Request Here

On the basis of charging type, the fast segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. However, the standard segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the energy and power segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/15281

The Japan wired charging market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Apple Inc., AOYAMA Elevator Co., Ltd, Delta Electronics, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., Sunvalley Group, Tesla and Webasto.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

World Low Voltage Cable Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Portable Charger Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Diamond Wire Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Electric Utilities Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Wire and Cable Insulation and Jacketing Market - Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Solar Charge Controller Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 - 2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn