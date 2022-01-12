Smart Headphones Market Size to Surpass USD 33.07 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.4% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smart Headphones Market information by Type, by Connectivity, by Distribution Channel and Region – forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 33.07 Billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 32.4% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Smart headphones can perform various functions with the help of the internet or work in tandem with Bluetooth. The use of supporting accessories to enable multi-tasking as well aid hearing impaired to listen with ease can prove beneficial to manufacturers. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the smart headphones market covers a comprehensive analysis conducted with the help of primary and secondary market research methods. It covers prospects on the industry for the forecast period (2021-2030) while taking into consideration the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dominant Key Players on Smart Headphones Market Covered are:

Apple Inc.

Skullcandy

LG Electronics Inc.

Bragi

Muzik

Huawei

Sennheiser

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation

Streamz

Bose Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Enhanced Features to Drive Global Market Demand

Benefits of noise cancellation, touch-based control, water resistance, fitness tracking, and others are likely to drive demand for smart headphones. Focus of players in launching earwear that are portable and light in nature can bode well for the market. Increasing demand for 3D surround sound as per the need for streaming applications coupled with investments in electronic hubs can bode well for the market.

Lightweight Products to Entice Customers

Changing tastes of consumers as well as demand for lightweight headphones for communication can drive market demand significantly. Presence of products with recalibration features to acclimatize with surrounding environment have potential to attract customers. Establishment of physical stores as well as rising spending power of customers will contribute to market growth.

Sports Sector to be Lucrative Revenue Pocket

The sports sector is expected to be highly lucrative for the smart headphones market owing to demand in tablets and smartphones. Huge demand for Bluetooth-enabled devices as well as endorsements by athletes can propel market growth. Moreover, coaches and technical directors employ headphones to communicate decisions and monitor success of their strategies.

Hearables to Induce Demand in Smart Headphones Market

Hearables can be marketed to the hearing-impaired as well be used to connect other devices and the internet. Integration of AI in the devices can lead to a shift from texts to audio for learning new languages. Physiological condition of users can be ascertained as well as delivery of podcasts, lectures, notifications, and reminders in a timely manner. The trend is likely to elevate demand for smart headphones over the forecast period. Recently, Wistron announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics in India for expanding its presence in the APAC for production of headphones and other devices.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

In-ear Headphones to Generate Huge Revenues

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into over-ear, in-ear, and on-ear. The in-ear headphones segment can exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its lightweight nature and popularity among office users, gym enthusiasts, and wanderlust.

Wireless Headphones to Garner Market Revenue

Based on connectivity, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wireless headphones segment is bound to garner huge market revenue owing to convenience by customers. Penetration of wireless smartphones in gaming and entertainment sectors as well as preference of users can drive segment growth.

Online Distribution Channel to Gain Massive Market Share

By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is set to generate maximum returns for the smart headphones market owing to rising number of ecommerce sites in Germany and the U.S. Use of machine learning to suggest accurate recommendations and large selection of products in comparison to physical stores can bolster segment growth in the smart headphones market.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Global Smart Headphones Market

North America is expected to lead the global smart headphones market due to early adoption by customers and inclination towards smartphones. Presence of various well-known players coupled with customer interest for wearables can bolster market growth.

APAC to Showcase Remarkable Growth

APAC is expected to showcase remarkable growth over the forecast period due to penetration of wearables and presence of key headphone makers in India, Japan, and China. Rising urbanization and increased spending on electronic accessories can bode well for the smart headphones market. Availability of low-cost sensors and other components can drive regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smart Headphones Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be lucrative for the smart headphones market as large numbers of had procured headphones during the pandemic. Wireless headphones are likely to continue to enjoy massive demand owing to its uses during commuting, traveling, and working from home. Players are leveraging on the emerging trend of users pairing their smartphones with smart headphones compatible with it.

Industry News

JBL has launched 2 new noise-canceling headphones, JBL Live 660NC and JBL Live Pro+TWS.

