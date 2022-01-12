The Global Floor Adhesive Market is expected to grow by $ 1.53 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floor Adhesive Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208007/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapidly growing global construction industry and increasing replacement of mechanical fastening systems with adhesives. In addition, rapidly growing global construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floor adhesive market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The floor adhesive market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand from developing countriesas one of the prime reasons driving the floor adhesive market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floor adhesive market covers the following areas:

• Floor adhesive market sizing

• Floor adhesive market forecast

• Floor adhesive market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floor adhesive market vendors that include Bostik Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forbo Holding Ltd, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LATICRETE International Inc., Mapei SpA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Sika AG. Also, the floor adhesive market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

