Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $29.89 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market - Analysis By Location (Airlines, Airport Shops, Ferries, Others), By Product, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID -19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market was valued at USD 29.89 Billion in the year 2020

The growing demand for retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth of the duty-free and travel retail market. The distribution channels offer value to passengers, enhance their experiences while traveling, and add value to economic activities, hence, paving way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories, Fragrances & Cosmetics, Tobacco Goods and Others. The Fragrances and Cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the fragrances and perfumes in travel retail market is primarily influenced by unpredictable and continuously changing fashion trends. Thus, the key market players are focusing on developing exciting, unique, and new fragrances to attract different consumer groups across the world.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in Global Duty Free & Travel Retail market in 2026. APAC is also expected to be the fastest growing region as well owing to rising consumer base in the countries including India, China, and South Korea. Furthermore, there is an increasing travel expenditure by the consumers of the regions owing to the increase in the per capita income which is poised to propel the market growth of the Duty Free and Travel Retail market forecast period 2021-2026.

The growing demand from retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth of the duty-free and travel retail market. Several companies are partnering with duty-free stores to launch their limited or exclusive products, which is driving the market growth.

The companies analysed in the report include Dufry, WH Smith, B&M, Kingfisher, Dublin Airport Authority, Japan Airport Terminal Co., Tallink Group, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann SE & CO.KG, Qatar Duty Free

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Product Overview



4. Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market

4.3 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market by Location

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market- By Location

5.3 By Airlines, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.4 By Airport Shops, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.5 By Ferries, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.6 By Other Shops, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



6. Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Analysis by Product

6.1 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market by Product

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market- By Product

6.3 By Wines & Spirits, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.4 By Fashion & Accessories, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.5 By Fragrances & Cosmetics, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.6 By Tobacco Goods, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.7 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



7. North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Location (Airlines, Airport Shops, Ferries, Other Shops)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories, Fragrances & Cosmetics, Tobacco Goods, Others)

7.5 North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Duty Free and Travel Retail Market- By Country

7.8 United States Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.9 United States Duty Free and Travel Retail Market by Location, by Product

7.10 Canada Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.11 Canada Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Segmentation by Location, by Product



8. Europe Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Duty Free and Travel Retail Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Dynamics

10.1 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Drivers

10.2 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Restraints

10.3 Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Trends



11. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duty Free and Travel Retail - By Location (Year 2026)

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duty Free and Travel Retail - By Product (Year 2026)

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Duty Free and Travel Retail - By Region (Year 2026)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share of global leading companies

12.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market

12.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Duty Free and Travel Retail Market



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Dufry

13.2 WH Smith

13.3 B&M

13.4 Kingfisher

13.5 Dublin Airport Authority

13.6 Japan Airport Terminal Co

13.7 Tallink Group

13.8 Duty Free Americas

13.9 Gebr. Heinemann SE & CO.KG

13.10 Qatar Duty Free

