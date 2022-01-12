Worldwide Water Treatment Chemicals Market Expected to Reach USD 72.93 Billion by 2028 - Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market finds that growing demand from various end-use segments is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment, the total global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to reach USD 72.93 Billion by 2028, up from USD 36.2 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.



Furthermore, the rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants), by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increased Demand from Various End-Use Segments to Fuel the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The increasing demand from various end-use segments is anticipated to augment the growth of the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. The various end-use segments that is driving the demand for water treatment chemicals include power, oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, mining & mineral processing, municipal, food & beverage, and pulp & paper, among others. In case of oil & gas industry, water treatment chemicals are mostly used to treat by-products produced during the exploration and downstream petroleum refining processes of oil and natural gas. Various methods that are applied to remove the oil from the contaminated water include changing the specific gravity of oil droplets, increasing overall droplet size, and use of hydro cyclones and centrifuges. Similarly, almost every industry consumes water for numerous applications that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water thus augmenting the growth of the market in the years to come.

Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing population and urbanization in emerging economies like India and China is expected to fuel the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in the estimated timeframe. The natural environments become degraded with increase in population. With this it is becoming important to ensure that there are sufficient and safe water supplies for everyone. The limited availability of drinkable and clean water in these economies has also led to the recycling of wastewater which is further expected to support the growth of the market. One major solution to this problem is to produce less pollution with improving the way to manage wastewater and treating the water effectively. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns in these economies are also expected to increase the demand for wastewater treatment chemicals while treating water.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased demand for pre-treated water in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increase in population and accelerated rate of urbanization are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increased penetration of water treatment facilities due to the increase in oil and gas sector in the region. Additionally, the increasing stringent government regulations and growth in production, consumption, and supply of energy are also expected to support the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in near future.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market-1126

List of Prominent Players in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Solenis LLC (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Baker Hughes (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Snf Floerger (France)

Suez S.A. (France)



Recent Developments:

March, 2021: SUEZ announced to sign a contract for a large wastewater treatment project and has been awarded an associated 10-year service agreement with Irkutsk Polymer Plant of Irkutsk Oil Company. Through its Water Technologies & Solutions business, SUEZ will supply critical water technology for the new plant and will guarantee performance and membrane replacements for the duration of the service agreement.

January, 2019: BASF announced its complete merge with Solenis. The combined entity aims to deliver additional value for paper and water treatment customers.

This market titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 36.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 72.93 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 9.3% form 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants



End-Use:- Residential, Commercial, Industrial



Regions:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Corrosion inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants), by End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

