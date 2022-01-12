Clean Label Flour Market to reach USD ~ 5.9 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clean label flour market in 2022 is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 3.5 Bn. The clean label flour market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Clean Label Flour Market Size Value in 2022 USD ~3.5 Bn Clean Label Flour Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD ~ 5.9 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) ~7.0% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032

Wheat as a source of clean label flour is expected to remain the most preferred product among a wide range of end users. Whereas, rice is expected to gain traction with a high growth rate in the forecast years, with demand being high in Europe, North America, South Asia, and Oceania.

The demand for wheat can be primarily attributed to economical cost and greater awareness among consumers. Wheat has been a primary alternative to white flour for many years and the trend is likely to continue in the upcoming years.

Clean label flour market in South Asia is expected to record a relatively high growth rate as compared to other regions. South Asia is estimated to continue to be the opportunistic market for clean label flour manufacturers and distributors, owing to growing inclination towards clean label products and rising awareness among consumers.

However, Europe is likely to remain at the forefront in the consumption of clean label flour. In Europe, it is majorly used in the bakery applications followed by pasta, and noodles as a replacement to flours with additives.

Over the past few years, the number of clean label products on store shelves has skyrocketed, including clean label flour in several retail outlets. Clean label flour is an essential ingredient and has massive consumption in multiple applications including bakery products, packaged foods, sauces and dressings, confectionery, and more, which are driving its market growth.

Scope of The Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD ~3.5 Bn Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD ~5.9 Bn Global Growth Rate ~7.0% CAGR Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain,

BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia,

Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, GCC countries,

Turkey, and South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Source, Application, End User, Sales Channel, Region Key Companies Profiled Ardent Mills

Ingredion Incorporated

Arrowhead Mills

Groupe Limagrain

Codrico Rotterdam B.V.

Siemer Specialty Ingredients

Kerry Group

Cargill, Inc.

Grain Craft, Inc.

Hodgson Mill

Wheat Montana Farms Pricing Available upon Request

Key Factors Shaping The Clean Label Flour Market

Increasing Number of Health-concerned Population

Clean label flour consumption accounts for around 15-20% of global clean label ingredients consumption, with Europe and North America being the topmost customers and matured markets for ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and others. Developing clean label flour markets such as Asia Pacific, exhibit an increased adoption of clean label ingredients.

Asian Pacific countries such as India and China, are expected to experience substantial expansion in terms of consumption of clean label flour. Health consciousness is continuously playing an important role in customers’ choice in line with growing inclination towards healthier food products due to increasing obesity and heart problems. Such factors have undoubtedly resulted in increased sales of clean label flours in the last few years.

Millennial Population Causing an Upsurge in the Clean Label Industry

Millennials are huge drivers of the ‘clean label’ trend. They makeup around 25% of the population and are predicted to have spending power in trillions. Foodservice providers could emphasize on-going trends to innovate healthier foods to keep up with millennials. Growing health awareness among millennials has led the foodservice providers to come up with healthier products.

The result is likely to lead to increasing use of clean label ingredients, and subsequently spurring the growth of the clean label flour market.

Europe to Lead the Global Clean Label Flour Market

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to lead the clean label flour market during the forecast period, due to advanced production capabilities, significant marketplace, and growing number of health-conscious consumers. In addition, the clean label flour market in North America is expected to gain a significant amount of share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The developing region, South Asia, is expected to register a whopping CAGR of ~9%, owing to the increasing per capita spending on healthy foods along with ever-rising population.

Clean Label Flour Market Structure Analysis

The global clean label flour market is highly competitive and mainly dominated by top 10 players. Players are continuously evolving in this market to launch a better product than their competitors.

The key players operating in the clean label flour market are increasing their presence in the global market through mergers, acquisitions, and alliances with local or medium scale companies in the clean label flour industry. Further, these players are launching new products in the market to cater to the changing demands of consumers.

Investments in the research and development are carried out by almost all the major players, as evolving consumer demand remains a major driving force for the clean label flour market. Major players in the clean label flour market are Ardent Mills, Ingredion Incorporated, Arrowhead Mills, Groupe Limagrain and Codrico Rotterdam B.V. amongst others.

Market Research Methodology - Perfected through Years of Diligence

A key factor for our unrivaled market research accuracy is our expert- and data-driven research methodologies. We combine an eclectic mix of experience, analytics, machine learning, and data science to develop research methodologies that result in a multi-dimensional, yet realistic analysis of a market.

