UAT Group Announces Transfer Agent Change

Tampa, FL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: UATG) (UAT Group), announced today that it has replaced Equiniti Group PLC as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company's common shares with ClearTrust, LLC. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in transfer agent and registrar services.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, and or change of address should now be directed to ClearTrust, LLC as follows:

16540 Pointe Village Dr.

Suite 205

Lutz, FL 33558

813-235-4490

www.cleartrustonline.com

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa, Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@ uatg roup.com

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.