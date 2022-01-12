Inmar Intelligence Launches AI-Powered DeductionsLinkTM to Modernize Deductions Management Processes and Increase Profitability

Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced the launch of DeductionsLinkTM, a SaaS collaboration and payments solution designed to help small and medium-sized (SMB) consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses and pharmaceutical manufacturers modernize their deductions management processes. Part of Inmar Intelligence’s LedgerSync™ platform, DeductionsLink incorporates AI and automated process management to enable cross-functional collaboration and increased visibility into deductions recovery trends, ultimately protecting against shrinking profit margins while easing the burden of deductions management on staff.

Retail, CPG, and pharma companies currently spend significant amounts of time and effort through their accounts payable and accounts receivable functions validating other parties’ data. DeductionsLink is a major step toward Inmar's vision of "autonomous settlement," as it provides a shared platform that contains accurate and immutable data trusted by all parties. "Autonomous settlement" will bring reliability and transparency to a process that imposes significant costs and time delays to retail, CPG, and pharma companies.

With the release of DeductionsLink, Inmar becomes the only company able to empower CPG and pharma companies with the unique ability to connect deductions data to incentives data, trade promotions data, and even supply chain data through other Inmar Intelligence solutions, further improving visibility across the full spectrum of activities that can contribute to deductions losses.

“DeductionsLink will be a game-changer for CPG and pharma brands that have traditionally struggled with unnecessarily manual deductions management processes,” said John Helmle, EVP and President of Fintech at Inmar Intelligence. “As a trusted intermediary for returns and incentives workflows between retail, CPG, and pharma companies, Inmar Intelligence is in the perfect position to provide a solution such as DeductionsLink that will help free up much-needed accounts receivables staff resources, and directly address the significant losses in revenue experienced through invalid deductions.”

“DeductionsLink has been built to solve the unaddressed needs of CPG and pharma companies,” said Dash Bibhudatta, Vice President of Product Management at Inmar Intelligence. “Current solutions solely focus on accounts receivables across all industries or trade promotions planning. DeductionsLink is a comprehensive solution that applies AI to make sense of the different ways retailers send remittance. It captures UPC and store-level performance to give granular insights into performance while helping accounts receivable, sales and operations focus on priority items and ensure dispute deadlines are not missed.”

DeductionsLink enables a new level of control and precision with deductions management processes. With inflation and supply chain challenges increasing the cost of production and price-sensitive consumers seeking brands with the most affordable products, it is critical that brands don’t pass those price increases on to the consumers. DeductionsLink enables CPG businesses to protect their margins and keep prices competitive by avoiding unnecessary losses caused by outdated deductions processes.

For more information on DeductionsLink, visit Inmar Intelligence’s website here.

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success.