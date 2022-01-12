Blue Biofuels, Inc. Expands Technology License Agreement with Vertimass

Vertimass’ ethanol to renewable chemicals and jet fuel offers ethanol producers new product capabilities

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (PINK: BIOF). – Vertimass and Blue biofuels have expanded on their previous license agreement to allow Blue Biofuels to convert additional volumes of ethanol into renewable jet fuel and other bio-hydrocarbons using Vertimass technology. Blue Biofuels believes this expanded license agreement has the potential to assist the company in supplying the world with more renewable fuels and chemicals and thereby combat climate change.

“Many countries are beginning to mandate that a percentage of jet fuel used by commercial airlines comes from renewable sources. The Vertimass technology will enable Blue Biofuels to produce sustainable aviation fuel to help achieve that mandate. We aim to expand further into the supply chain with complementary technologies and become a total supplier of bio-fuels, bioplastics and bio-chemicals,” observed Ben Slager, CEO of Blue Biofuels.

“We look forward to partnering with Blue Biofuels to convert their ethanol into these much-needed sustainable aviation fuels and renewable chemicals,” said John Hannon, Vertimass COO.

ABOUT VERTIMASS’ TECHNOLOGY

Vertimass’ technology allows sustainable production of these vital fuels derived from ethanol with high yields that can dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to sourcing these products from petroleum. Vertimass technology can also produce chemicals that are widely used building blocks from which hundreds of consumer products ranging from pharmaceuticals to paints and plastics are made.

Vertimass technology for producing jet fuel and chemicals from cellulosic ethanol offers producers, such as Blue Biofuels, the flexibility to diversify their product slate and market renewable fuels and chemicals that have low carbon footprints. In addition to improving competitiveness, jet fuel and chemicals derived from ethanol can accelerate the transition to renewable fuels and chemicals and improve rural economies.

About Vertimass LLC

Vertimass LCC is based in Irvine, California with the mission to develop and widely license breakthrough technologies that substantially expand production of sustainable transportation fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy security and domestic economies. Commercialization of proprietary Vertimass technology can overcome the blend wall that currently impedes expansion of ethanol production from multiple sources of biomass and open up large new markets for aircraft and heavy-duty vehicle fuels and for chemicals not currently amenable to ethanol. For more information, visit http://www.vertimass.com/

Securities of Vertimass LLC offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. An investment in this type of product involves a high degree of risk including loss of investment, and is illiquid with an uncertain illiquidity date.

ABOUT BLUE BIOFUELS’ CTS TECHNOLOGY

Blue Biofuels’ Cellulose to Sugar (CTS) technology provides a near zero carbon footprint process that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels. Lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology by Blue Biofuels that is fully owned by the Company.

Blue Biofuels’ management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”). The D3 RIN is currently around $3/gallon of ethanol, which could provide income in addition to that from ethanol sales. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. This mandate was 620 million gallons for 2021 and has been proposed to be 770 million gallons for 2022 but has not yet been finalized by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels (or the “Company”), is a Florida-based publicly traded company whose mission is to produce renewable fuels, bio-originated and biodegradable plastics, and other specialty products from plant-based materials in an environmentally friendly and CO2 neutral process. The Company is in the process of upscaling to commercialize its technology.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Blue Biofuels, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Blue Biofuels, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO

Ben@Bluebiofuels.com



Anthony Santelli, CFO

Anthony@Bluebiofuels.com