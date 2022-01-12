CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE): 2021 Gross Revenues Exceed $8 Million

Katy, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading PROPRIETARY REFORMULATED NO ETHANOL FUELS AND BIOFUEL provider, reports that for the fiscal year 2021, it has exceeded 2020 Gross Revenues. In addition, the company continues to seek to expand its PROPRIETARY NO ETHANOL GASOLINE sales into the Northeastern USA and Chicago markets in 2022.



Chris Williams, Chief Executive Officer of CW Petroleum Corp, shared, “We are pleased to announce a 16-percent increase in gross revenue for 2021. Strong demand for our No Ethanol fuel, along with a surge in consumer demand and higher gas prices, drove growth. We anticipate our bottom line to remain on a positive path as we raise additional funds to expand our footprint in new markets and continue to develop sustainable fuel products.”

Williams added, “Since our inception, we have taken deliberate strategic and operational actions that have resulted in consistent year-over-year gross revenue growth. Looking into the new year, we expect to deliver another robust financial year that will positively affect our stock price.”

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements

