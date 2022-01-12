Tango Acquires AgilQuest: Combination Creates a Paradigm Shift in Hybrid Workplace Solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leading provider of cloud-based store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management software, today announced it has acquired AgilQuest, the leader in flexible and hybrid workplace scheduling. The transaction further extends Tango’s position as the global leader in the real estate and facilities management space.



The acquisition brings together the leader in workplace management solutions with the leader in employee engagement and productivity—uniting the Workplace with People—to address the new requirements of hybrid work. The combined business will serve over 300 customers in more than 140 countries. Tango announced in December that it had secured an equity investment from Berkshire Partners to extend the company’s leadership position in the market and accelerate both U.S. and international growth.

As the pandemic has shifted how and where people work, companies are seeking agile solutions to help them address the new challenges a hybrid or flexible work environment presents. Organizations need to create safe workplaces that support employee productivity and engagement. They also need to understand and respond to changing space requirements and be prepared for the office of the future.

“Optimizing the people to space equation in a rapidly changing environment is the new imperative for all companies operating in a hybrid workplace,” said Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Doing so improves employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention while delivering bottom-line results through higher space utilization and lower occupancy costs. AgilQuest’s complementary solution provides a strategic extension of Tango’s reservations and resource scheduling capabilities, and collectively delivers an unmatched solution needed by companies of all sizes to address the requirements of a flexible work environment. We are delighted to welcome AgilQuest to the Tango family.”

“We are thrilled to be joining one of the most respected and innovative workplace technology leaders in the industry,” said John Vivadelli, President & Chief Executive Officer of AgilQuest. “Tango and AgilQuest share a common DNA. We’ve both focused on developing solutions that offer the greatest depth and breadth of capabilities in their respective categories, have cultivated highly experienced teams, and have proven, scalable solutions each with a track record of customer commitment. Our customers will benefit from the true end-to-end solution that Tango offers.”

The new company will maintain offices in Dallas, Texas and Richmond, Virginia. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Tango on the transaction. Vaquero Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to AgilQuest in connection with this transaction.

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking, and space management.

AgilQuest provides world-class, enterprise-level reservation and occupancy management solutions to any size workplace. AgilQuest empowers organizations to enhance employee safety and productivity while providing the utilization data and analytics necessary to make informed workplace decisions. AgilQuest gives people the freedom to choose the workspaces, meeting rooms, conference areas and available resources wherever, whenever they need to work across the entire Hybrid Workplace.

