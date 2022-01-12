Worldwide Periodontal Instruments Industry to 2027 - Advancements in Periodontal Endoscope Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Periodontal Instruments Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Periodontal Instruments Market size was estimated at USD 3,816.44 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,033.03 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.16% to reach USD 5,802.40 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Periodontal Instruments to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Cleansing & Polishing Instruments, Periodontal Endoscope, Periodontal Probes, Scalers & Curettes, and Surgical Instruments.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Diagnostic Instruments and Therapeutic Instruments.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Dental clinics and Hospitals.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Periodontal Instruments Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Periodontal Instruments Market, including Acteon Group, ColteneWhaledentPvt. Ltd, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Deppeler SA, EMS Medical, ENTSPLY International Inc., Essago Dental Instruments, Flight Dental Systems, Henry Schein Inc, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, J&J Instruments, Inc., JinDELL Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Kerr Corporation, LM-Instruments Oy, Lorien Industries, MA Dental ApS, Micron Corporation, OraVu, and Transact International Private Limited.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Periodontal Instruments Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Periodontal Instruments Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of periodontitis
5.1.1.2. Increasing unhealthy habits of smoking and tobacco consumption
5.1.1.3. Surge in dental care spending and awareness for oral hygiene
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Damages due to periodontal instrument
5.1.2.2. High cost of instruments and dental procedures
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growth in dental tourism
5.1.3.2. Advancements in periodontal endoscope
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of reimbursement policies for dental procedures
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Periodontal Instruments Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cleansing & Polishing Instruments
6.3. Periodontal Endoscope
6.4. Periodontal Probes
6.5. Scalers & Curettes
6.6. Surgical Instruments
7. Periodontal Instruments Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Diagnostic Instruments
7.3. Therapeutic Instruments
8. Periodontal Instruments Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Dental clinics
8.3. Hospitals
9. Americas Periodontal Instruments Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Periodontal Instruments Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Periodontal Instruments Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Acteon Group
13.2. ColteneWhaledentPvt. Ltd
13.3. Den-Mat Holdings LLC
13.4. Dentsply Sirona
13.5. Deppeler SA
13.6. EMS Medical
13.7. ENTSPLY International Inc.
13.8. Essago Dental Instruments
13.9. Flight Dental Systems
13.10. Henry Schein Inc
13.11. Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC
13.12. J&J Instruments, Inc.
13.13. JinDELL Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.
13.14. Kerr Corporation
13.15. LM-Instruments Oy
13.16. Lorien Industries
13.17. MA Dental ApS
13.18. Micron Corporation
13.19. OraVu
13.20. Transact International Private Limited
14. Appendix
