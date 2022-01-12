Apollomics Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Events on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and Thursday, January 27, 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif., SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced that the management team will host two upcoming webcasts to accommodate participants from the U.S. and China. Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, will be joined by Sanjeev Redkar, PhD, Co-Founder and President, K. Peony Yu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Wilson W. Cheung, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, to provide a strategic overview and an update on the Company’s pipeline programs.



Session Dates/Times:

Session U.S. Pacific U.S. Eastern China Europe English January 26th

11:00 a.m. January 26th

2:00 p.m. January 27th

3:00 a.m. January 26th

8:00 p.m. Chinese January 26th

7:00 p.m. January 26th

10:00 p.m. January 27th

11:00 a.m. January 27th

4:00 a.m.

All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Apollomics website under the News/Events section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting and immuno-oncology agents. The Company’s product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:

Wilson W. Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

(650) 209-4436

wcheung@apollomicsinc.com

U.S. Media Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Corporate Communications

(415) 203-6386

remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com

China Media Contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Kelly Fung

General Manager

(852) 3150 6763

kelly.fung@pordahavas.com