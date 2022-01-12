Outlook on the Medium Chain Triglycerides Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Source, Form, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Chain Triglycerides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medium chain triglycerides market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) are dietary fats with a glycerol molecule attached to three fatty acid chains. MCTs easily get absorbed and oxidized into the bloodstream, unlike other lipid molecules that require a complex digestion process. Therefore, they are being adopted for the management of several gastrointestinal disorders across the globe. They are also used to treat steatorrhea resulting from malabsorptive conditions, such as pancreatic insufficiency, prior gastrectomy and small bowel resection.



MCTs are generally administered in the form of tablets, capsules, ointments, powders and injections. A significant rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal and malabsorptive disorders represents one of the leading factors increasing the adoption of MCTs. Apart from this, as MCTs are derived from organic and natural sources like coconut oil, palm oil and butter, they are finding applications in the cosmetics industry worldwide.

Moreover, on account of their lightweight, long shelf life, and lack of color and odor, they are gaining popularity in aromatherapy. Besides this, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) projects as MCTs show promising results in the management of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders. Furthermore, governing agencies of various countries, along with several healthcare groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are initiating various programs and campaigns to spread awareness about various chronic diseases.

This, in confluence with the growing health consciousness among individuals and the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, is anticipated to promote the sales of MCTs in the pharmaceutical industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medium chain triglycerides market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global medium chain triglycerides market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, source, form and application.



Breakup by Type:

Caproic Acid (C6)

Caprylic Acid (C8)

Capric Acid (C10)

Lauric Acid (C12)

Breakup by Source:

Coconut Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Dietary and Health Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Barlean's, BASF SE, ConnOils LLC, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., IOI Oleo GmbH, KLK OLEO, Musim Mas Holdings, NOW Foods, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, The Procter & Gamble Company and Wilmar International Limited.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medium chain triglycerides market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medium chain triglycerides market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medium chain triglycerides market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Caproic Acid (C6)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Caprylic Acid (C8)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Capric Acid (C10)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Lauric Acid (C12)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Coconut Oil

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Palm Kernel Oil

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Powder

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Dietary and Health Supplements

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Barlean's

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 BASF SE

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 ConnOils LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Croda International Plc

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 IOI Oleo GmbH

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 KLK OLEO

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Musim Mas Holdings

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 NOW Foods

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 The Procter & Gamble Company

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Wilmar International Limited

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj290q