Notice of Release of Barrick’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022.

Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information

January 19, 7:00 EST / 12:00 GMT

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q4 Results release

February 16, 6:00 EST / 11:00 GMT





February 16, 6:00 EST / 11:00 GMT Q4 Results presentation and webinar

February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT

February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT Conference call linked to webinar

February 16, 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT



US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610

UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791

International (toll), +1 416 915 3239



The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 8231.

The Q4 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com