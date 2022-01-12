Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market Research Report by Type, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market size was estimated at USD 7,112.84 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,841.76 million in 2021, at a CAGR 10.61% to reach USD 14,411.56 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type , the market was studied across Diagnostic and Therapeutic. The Diagnostic is further studied across Corneal Topography Systems, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Optical Biometry Systems, Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners, Specular Microscopes, and Wavefront Aberrometers. The Therapeutic is further studied across Ophthalmic Lasers and Surgical Devices.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across ASCs, Hospitals, and Ophthalmic clinic.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market, including Alcon Vision LLC, Alimera Sciences, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CooperVision, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Lumenis, MEDA, MS Westfalia GmbH, Nidek Co. Ltd., Novartis International AG, OD-OS GmbH, Optotek Medical, STAAR Surgical Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Topcon Corporation, Toshbro Medicals, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growth in the geriatric population and increasing prevalence of eye diseases

5.1.1.2. Government initiatives to aware and control visual impairment

5.1.1.3. Rising cataract surgery rates

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive ophthalmic surgical procedures

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancements in ophthalmic devices

5.1.3.2. Untapped markets in emerging economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Shortage of skilled ophthalmologists and lower penetration of advanced ophthalmology technologies in rural areas

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diagnostic

6.2.1. Corneal Topography Systems

6.2.2. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

6.2.3. Optical Biometry Systems

6.2.4. Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

6.2.5. Specular Microscopes

6.2.6. Wavefront Aberrometers

6.3. Therapeutic

6.3.1. Ophthalmic Lasers

6.3.2. Surgical Devices



7. Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. ASCs

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Ophthalmic clinic



8. Americas Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Advanced Ophthalmology Technologies Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Alcon Vision LLC

12.2. Alimera Sciences

12.3. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

12.4. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

12.5. CooperVision, Inc.

12.6. Essilor International S.A.

12.7. Haag-Streit AG

12.8. HOYA Corporation

12.9. Johnson & Johnson Services

12.10. Lumenis

12.11. MEDA

12.12. MS Westfalia GmbH

12.13. Nidek Co. Ltd.

12.14. Novartis International AG

12.15. OD-OS GmbH

12.16. Optotek Medical

12.17. STAAR Surgical Company

12.18. Teva Pharmaceuticals

12.19. Topcon Corporation

12.20. Toshbro Medicals

12.21. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ltd.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmo8r7